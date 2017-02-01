News By Tag
Nelly De Vuyst Will Be Pampering Celebrities at the 89th Academy Awards
Two days before the Academy Awards, on February 24th and 25th, 2017, two highly trained Nelly De Vuyst skin care specialists will be performing facial treatments on the celebrities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
"This event is a unique opportunity to demonstrate, once again, the excellence and performance of Nelly De Vuyst skincare", said Manon Pilon, R&D Director with Nelly De Vuyst. "The Academy Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the world. The stars and Oscar nominees will need to look their best on the red carpet. This is why we will be offering our Red Carpet Glow Treatment specifically designed for this event. This signature treatment will be elevated to the Nelly De Vuyst's standard of excellence: offering visible, instant and long lasting results while providing an immediate sensation of well-being". She concludes: "This signature treatment will be pre-launched in all of our Nelly De Vuyst institutes".
About Nelly De Vuyst:
Nelly De Vuyst® is a premium skin care brand with a longstanding reputation as one of the most effective, anti-aging and corrective skincare lines on the market. Voted "Best Recommended Medical Spa Products, Nelly De Vuyst® face and body products are offered in more than 25 countries in over 5,000 locations world-wide. This specialized skin care line is known for results and a science-based approach to correcting skin problems, with millions of satisfied customers.
