February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

QuestaWeb Teams with FedEx to Bring Customers Unparalleled Customs Compliance Content

Comprehensive Tariff and Duty Data for 175 Global Customs Areas Now Available
 
 
CLARK, N.J. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- QuestaWeb, Inc. (www.questaweb.com), a premier provider of web-native, integrated global trade management software (GTM) solutions, announced today that it has teamed up with FedEx Trade Networks Trade Services, Inc. to utilize FedEx WorldTariff® and bring importers and exporters one of the most expansive, up-to-date customs compliance content sources available. With this alliance, QuestaWeb, which currently offers the most advanced GTM software in the marketplace, will now offer its customers access to compliance data covering more than 175 customs areas across the globe. FedEx WorldTariff compiles and updates this information daily and uses this content to help power its worldwide logistics operations seamlessly.

Smart trade decisions depend on comprehensive, current and accurate information. The content now available to QuestaWeb customers includes

• Complete Harmonized Tariff Schedules, including detailed tariff descriptions and fully qualified tariff codes
• Comprehensive global Free Trade Agreement information
• Denied party screening
• Most Favored Nation applied duty rates plus origin-to-destination preferential duty rates
• Other import taxes, including Value Added Tax, excise taxes and miscellaneous border taxes

QuestaWeb is currently adapting its technology to offer the content in new and innovative ways for its customers. FedEx Trade Network Trade Services may also license the information directly to QuestaWeb customers at their option.

David C. Parks, Managing Director, FedEx Trade Networks Trade Services, said, "In global trade, the key watchwords are compliance, efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Our tariff and duty content offers importers and exporters the capability to optimize their customs operations, derive more exact calculations and avoid shipping delays. We are pleased to work with QuestaWeb to make our database available to their customers."

Leon Turetsky, CEO, QuestaWeb, said, "QuestaWeb's objective is to lead the industry in provisioning GTM technology that outpaces all the rest. We have the most advanced, web-native software available anywhere and the value our solutions deliver can only be elevated by raising the accuracy, timeliness and comprehensiveness of the information that powers it. This alliance with FedEx gives our clients access to unparalleled compliance content. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with FedEx and its Trade Services division."

About QuestaWeb

QuestaWeb provides integrated, web-native GTM software solutions. To learn more about QuestaWeb, please visit www.questaweb.com or call 908-233-2300.

