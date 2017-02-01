News By Tag
Lucky Shot Productions Now Tells Stories With Words & Pictures
Journalist Catherine Pritchard has teamed with Lucky Shot owner Cindy Burnham to offer services ranging from traditional press releases to unique accounts of personal events, such as weddings, retirements, births, reunions and family histories. Pritchard and Burnham will help you tell your story and put it into book or booklet form to provide a lasting and memorable record for you and anyone with whom you wish to share it.
Examples include:
• A couple planning to wed might want to gather the story of their relationship into a booklet that could be given to their parents and members of their wedding party.
• A military retiree could be honored with a booklet providing a written and photographic account of his or her career.
• Individuals can document their family history for themselves and future generations.
Accounts can be as short as a few pages or as long as you like and can mix your own photos with those shot by Burnham. Pritchard would work with you to create the narrative that best suits your purpose.
Pritchard is an award-winning journalist with more than two decades of experience at newspapers including The Fayetteville Observer in Fayetteville, N.C., The Keene Sentinel in Keene, N.H., and The Cape Cod Times on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. She also has written for magazines and other publications and worked with individuals compiling their family history.
Burnham's career has spanned more than three decades and has been repeatedly recognized by state and national photography associations. Her images have appeared in numerous daily, weekly and monthly publications, including The Fayettevillle Observer where she was senior photographer and assignment editor.
For more information or to contact Lucky Shot, go to http://www.luckyshotproductions.net/
Contact
Cindy Burnham
910-624-0200
***@earthlink.net
