Industry News





February 2017
Futurism Technologies expands their business to Nordics

 
 
Listed Under

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Futurism Technologies; a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced that they will be expanding their business to offer their services in the Nordics countries, focusing on SME segment.

"Expanding in to Nordics was a strategic and logical step for us. With our deep knowledge about the SME segment combined with cutting edge technology & platform solutions, we should be able to help our Nordics customers to realize their ROI and help them to improve their operational efficiency. We will be operating through Norway and will be investing next couple of quarters to develop more focused business plan for Nordics", said the company statement.

Kenneth Iversen, who comes with two decades of business management experience in Nordics; will be driving the business for Futurism. Kenneth's unique combination of market understanding and outsourcing, will be helpful in guiding the overall geography growth.

"I am very happy to represent Futurism Technologies in the Nordics. Futurism knows the Nordic business culture well and is indeed capable of being a trusted partner whether it be digital transformation programs or company start-ups. In addition to leading edge digital technologies skills, Futurism makes a difference by underpinning that trust in a partnership relies on strong personal communication and full compliance in security and privacy matters." Kenneth comments.

About Futurism Technologies:

Futurism Technologies is a provider of Information Technology solutions and services. The organization caters to the requirements of over 1000 clients across the United States, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Futurism's IT services include Application Development & Maintenance, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Business Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Application Integration, Enterprise Mobility, Quality Assurance & Testing, Re-engineering & Migration, Robotics, and ERP.

Futurism Technologies serve clients working in Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, eCommerce, Education, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Retail and Distribution, and Telecom Industries.

For More Details about Futurism Technologies Please Visit Website: http://www.futurismtechnologies.com/

Contact
Santosh Kotnis
+1 (323) 332-0344
santoshk@futurismtechnologies.com
Source:
Email:***@futurismtechnologies.com
Posted By:***@futurismtechnologies.com Email Verified
