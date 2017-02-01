News By Tag
RequestICT launches The Business Tech Marketplace
IT procurement could get significantly simpler thanks to new online self-service platform.
RequestICT (www.requestICT.com)
The website's customers (or End Users) in charge of technology procurement for each company, will be able to make use this self-service platform to build and submit an RFT (Request For Technology) for qualified IT providers and resellers in the area to bid for their business in a reverse-auction manner.
The key is anonymity.
The identity of the End Users is to be kept private during the bidding process, thus allowing them to shop with confidence, avoiding external factors. The IT Solution Providers (or Vendor Partners) will receive enough information along with the project details to be able to put pricing together and commit to a service delivery proposal. Once a bid is awarded as a winner; the End User's information will be revealed to the vendor's bidding party.
RequestICT is betting on the amount of information available nowadays to IT managers. Since they're continuously searching online for their best option already, they figured they'd welcome the opportunity to request quotes and proposals online as well.
By using this method, customers will enjoy not only better pricing, but also a shorter turnaround in the completion of IT projects and the right projects going to the right IT providers, avoiding the need for subcontractor fees and risky partnerships.
