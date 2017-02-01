5 ways your Content Marketing is driving away audiences

End

--is no walk in the park. Because it's the aspect that directly engages with people and human behaviour can be fickle. So one day a strategy may work and the next day it may not. If you're struggling with your content and digital marketing in Dubai, there may be a few reasons why your campaigns are failing.Here are some of those reasons that you can tackle to get your content marketing back on track:Let's put it this way, when was the last time you were all ears for someone who interrupts you to sell you something? So it's only natural for your customers to feel the same way when they're being oversold, but hopefully not by you anymore. People are preoccupied with their own problems, the key is to identify their problems and show them how to solve them. Once you've done that, you will have created a relationship based on trust. And building a relationship between you and the customer is really whatSure, you might think you know who you're targeting. But do you know their fears and hopes and the way they like to consume content? Your target customer is much more than their "25-year-old female" label.With 2017 round the corner, advertising and marketing is moving a step further in not just understanding buyer demographics, but also their psychographics. Learn as much about them as possible. Once you understand who they really are, now you can truly speak, connect and engage with them.The customer journey consists of the steps your customers take in order to discover your company, decide whether they want to use your services or products, and then ultimately become a customer. Now, at different points along the journey the customers will have different questions they need answered. But if you're constantly just giving them the same answers over and over again, you're bound to drive them away.Instead, you need to craft content that addresses each concern they'll encounter at each stage of their journey. Put yourself in their shoes, ask the questions they would ask and see if you're answering them correctly. If you're not, it's time for fresh content!If you've put all your time in creating a masterpiece of content marketing that needs to see the light of day, then better shine some light on it! If your article can't be found, then half the battle is lost. Take the time you put in writing it, in also promoting it on social media, pitching, emailing it to your database of contacts and asking friends and family to share it. Regardless of how you get it out into the wild, just make sure it gets out. Because if you're expecting the customers to find you, you're going to be waiting for a very long time.Once you've followed the rigmarole of creating what you think you're supposed to be creating, it's now time to create what you want to create. This will be a much more authentic and engaging experience for you and your readers than the processed content that everyone skips over on the internet. When your content is raw and has your personality shining through it, it's sure to stand out as something new and refreshing. And in the long run, your customers will reward you for it.Once you've identified why things aren't working out, take the proper steps to get the campaign into shape and you'll be happily surprised with the results. At, we can help you with this. As an, we work around the clock to understand your audience and give them content that is not only relevant but engaging.