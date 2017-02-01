News By Tag
Texas Trust Credit Union Delivers Financial Literacy Training to Unmanned Aircraft Systems Students
Students learning to pilot Unmanned Aircraft Systems - drones - also received financial education training from Texas Trust Credit Union
The UAS, or drone, training is part of the Wagner-Peyser Unmanned Aircraft System Consortium (UASC) grant issued in conjunction with the Texas Workforce Commission. The Wagner-Peyser project was established to lead Texas in building the future unmanned aviation industry workforce. The grant is being used to establish capabilities and certification for two- and four-year higher education programs that will prepare Texans for jobs in the industry.
More than 30 students, ages 18 to 24, from Tarrant County College, the University of Texas at Arlington, and the University of North Texas Denton participated in the UAS training. Texas Trust provided the required 20 hours of financial education instruction at the Tarrant County College Erma C. Johnson Northwest Center of Excellence for Aviation, Transportation and Logistics (CEATL).
That instruction covers everything from basic money management to specifics about managing credit, including payment cards and personal loans, as well as investing and financial considerations involved in starting a business.
"There is a huge gap in financial literacy among college students," said Karen Austin, Senior Director of Education and Workforce Development and Wagner-Peyser Project Director of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "Since the UAS training is a demonstration program, we wanted to incorporate financial education with it to help students better prepare for life after graduation. Texas Trust was gracious in joining us as a community partner."
Austin added, "While many students have hopes of turning their interest in drones into a career, they are entering an emerging industry with evolving changes. Texas Trust provided the expertise to show students the importance of a budget and practical ways to use credit to help minimize debt in their personal life and in business."
Texas Trust Credit Union was created in 1936 when a group of Chance Vought Aircraft Corporation employees pooled their savings so they could help each other achieve financial goals. Today, more than 84,500 members are served through checking and savings accounts; loans (personal, mortgage, auto, and small business); credit cards; insurance products; and investment services. Texas Trust Credit Union supports local students through its "Spirit Debit Rewards" program. With every swipe of an eligible SDR card, funds are donated to the school or district of the member's choosing. To date, Texas Trust has donated over $1.3 million since August 2011. Texas Trust serves members in Dallas, Tarrant, Henderson, Ellis, and Johnson counties through 17 locations in Mansfield, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Midlothian, DeSoto, Hurst, and Athens. With assets of $1 billion, Texas Trust is one of the largest credit unions in North Texas and the 18th largest in Texas. For more information, visit http://www.TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on facebook.com/
