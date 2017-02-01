News By Tag
DMIN Shared About Their Webpage Content Writing Service for Canadian Furniture Store Website
Digital Marketers India shared about their latest offering to a Canada based furniture store. Digital Marketers India (DMIn) has offered professional webpage content writing service to furniture seller's marketing website.
The representative of the company addressed the press and shared that the company do work in different industry verticals and with different scaled businesses. A B2C furniture selling shop owner wanted to launch his marketing website to take benefit of the Digitization. The Digital Marketers India addressed his need of webpage content by providing high quality and user friendly content which can fit in his budget.
"We are not typical content writing service provider agency from India. We are passionate marketers and writers. We have completely different working methodology which includes the highest level of understanding of different search engine algorithms and buyer's psychology. We define different criteria before actually starting content writing. This approach appealed our new customer from Canada who was looking for engaging yet SEO friendly webpage content writing services. As we are a team of experienced SEO executives and content writers, we offer a complete package in our content writing service. Below are the services we offer with our standard content writing service:
· Keyword research and thoughtful selection
· Crafting an SEO friendly yet engaging content by naturally putting selected keywords in content
Our experience and approach is something, which make us different than other agencies. We're really happy that this helps our customers leverage real benefits of the content." shared representative of the company.
Digital Marketers India (DMIn) offers title, URL and Meta description optimization service, too, along with their professional webpage content writing services.
The representative of the company further shared about their new client, "We are very happy to work with him as he has a very clear vision of which kind of customers he wants to serve. This helped us in creating effective content for his marketing website for the furniture shop. He sells all types of furniture for different categories such as:
· - Bedroom
· - Dining area
· - Table & Chairs
· - Upholstery
· - Bar + Counter Stools
· - And many other categories
As a startup digital marketing agency, we thrive to work with different industry verticals to serve in as many areas as we can. We are glad to get this project, as we could showcase our expertise in working for a B2C client belonging to Furniture industry. We have written all WebPages for his furniture website, which includes webpage of,
· - Home
· - About Us
· - Main Furniture Page
· - Individual furniture pages
· - And a few more
We are glad to see his happy reaction to our content writing service. We are working on a few more content writing projects and will share details sooner with the press."
If you're curious to explore more about professional SEO friendly content writing service offered by Digital Marketers India (DMIn), please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
