February 2017
Scinor Water America, LLC Announces Rapid Growth in 2016 and Signals 2017 as Breakthrough Year

 
 
Direct UF Retrofit of Industrial Reuse Plant
Direct UF Retrofit of Industrial Reuse Plant
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- In its second full year of operations, SCINOR WATER AMERICA, LLC (SWA) announces strong 2016 results and is poised for significant growth in 2017.  As the exclusive distributor of SCINOR TIPS Ultrafiltration membranes in the Americas, SWA has made substantial progress in the promotion, sale, installation and operation of its industry-leading direct MF/UF retrofit products.  Since 2015, SWA has commercialized ten unique UF module products for the American market designed for direct replacement of major manufacturers' equipment as well as for incorporation in new systems through sales to OEM system integrators. Over the past two years, SWA's products have been independently field tested in water and wastewater applications and have demonstrated excellent performance. In 2016, the company successfully commissioned 15 municipal and industrial installations utilizing six different UF modules, all demonstrating excellent performance.  SWA also commissioned its first Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) with a capacity of 100,000 Gallons per Day (GPD) for industrial water reuse in partnership with an industrial system integrator. The company's U.S. installation base now totals 20 plants which continues to grow monthly.  Looking forward, SWA has secured several large UF retrofit orders scheduled to be installed in early 2017 which will increase the company's total installed capacity in the U.S. to over 15 MGD and over 300 MGD globally. These orders are also significant in that they will represent the first successful direct retrofits of vacuum modules of their kind in the Americas. Driven by strong demand, the company expects its installed capacity to triple by the end of 2017. Lastly, SWA also expects its partnership with several key system integrators both in the municipal and industrial space to continue to grow and pay dividends as the products' exemplary performance continues to drive customer demand.

"Given that the US water market is highly regulated and already mature, it represents a unique challenge for sales growth for membrane suppliers", says SWA President and CEO Tom Poschmann. "However, the model of stellar membrane performance using a true TIPS membrane along with direct retrofit modules – form, fit and function - and customer-focused aftermarket service and support has driven the adoption of our disruptive technology at a rapid rate. We are extremely pleased with the value proposition we have been able to demonstrate to our customers and recognize that we have only just scratched the surface of our potential for success".

SWA's membrane products achieved the critical NSF 419 certification in 2015, with continued work in 2016 to gain individual state agency approvals. The company will again be exhibiting at the AWWA/AMTA Membrane Technology Conference in Long Beach CA February 13-17 and will highlight recent case studies in a technical presentation on Thursday February 16.

Another highlight of 2016 was the significant expansion of SCINOR's membrane and treatment equipment manufacturing facilities. Due to its rapid growth in both the American and Asian water markets, the company invested significantly in its manufacturing capabilities to ensure it is positioned to meet future product demand.

The past year also saw the acquisition of SCINOR by Top Resource Conservation & Environment Corporation (TRCE) for approx. $132M USD in a cash and stock deal. TRCE's business of heat recovery power generation and natural gas supply makes the acquisition highly synergistic and will allow TRCE to provide power, natural gas and water to its industrial clients, in addition to lowering overall cost for treating water through onsite power generation and recovery. Although SWA was not included in the acquisition and remains independently owned and controlled by Ms. Hongmei Wu, the addition of TRCE provides significant opportunities in the Americas for expanding product offering and project delivery mechanisms to increase the value that SCINOR offers especially for industrial customers.

Poschmann concludes, "2017 may very well be the breakthrough year for SWA. We have already demonstrated proof of concept at trial scale and at small-scale commercial applications, and we're now quickly achieving large commercial success. Our products are becoming quickly differentiated through their stand-out performance and unrivaled application flexibility. The acquisition by TRCE provides an additional level of support and capital, in addition to new avenues for business development. We are very excited to continue to execute our ambitious expansion plans."

To learn more, visit http://www.scinor.com

ABOUT

SCINOR designs and manufactures high performing TIPS Ultrafiltration modules for direct retrofit applications of most MF/UF platforms and integration in new systems. The company has a global presence with offices in New York, Beijing and Singapore and boasts an installation base of over 200 sites and a total installed capacity over 300 MGD. Since its inception in 2009, it has quickly developed into one of the world's most innovative water treatment companies, reflected in the GWI nomination for Breakthrough Water Technology Company of the Year at the 2016 Global Water Awards.

