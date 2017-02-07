News By Tag
Scinor Water America, LLC Announces Rapid Growth in 2016 and Signals 2017 as Breakthrough Year
"Given that the US water market is highly regulated and already mature, it represents a unique challenge for sales growth for membrane suppliers", says SWA President and CEO Tom Poschmann. "However, the model of stellar membrane performance using a true TIPS membrane along with direct retrofit modules – form, fit and function - and customer-focused aftermarket service and support has driven the adoption of our disruptive technology at a rapid rate. We are extremely pleased with the value proposition we have been able to demonstrate to our customers and recognize that we have only just scratched the surface of our potential for success".
SWA's membrane products achieved the critical NSF 419 certification in 2015, with continued work in 2016 to gain individual state agency approvals. The company will again be exhibiting at the AWWA/AMTA Membrane Technology Conference in Long Beach CA February 13-17 and will highlight recent case studies in a technical presentation on Thursday February 16.
Another highlight of 2016 was the significant expansion of SCINOR's membrane and treatment equipment manufacturing facilities. Due to its rapid growth in both the American and Asian water markets, the company invested significantly in its manufacturing capabilities to ensure it is positioned to meet future product demand.
The past year also saw the acquisition of SCINOR by Top Resource Conservation & Environment Corporation (TRCE) for approx. $132M USD in a cash and stock deal. TRCE's business of heat recovery power generation and natural gas supply makes the acquisition highly synergistic and will allow TRCE to provide power, natural gas and water to its industrial clients, in addition to lowering overall cost for treating water through onsite power generation and recovery. Although SWA was not included in the acquisition and remains independently owned and controlled by Ms. Hongmei Wu, the addition of TRCE provides significant opportunities in the Americas for expanding product offering and project delivery mechanisms to increase the value that SCINOR offers especially for industrial customers.
Poschmann concludes, "2017 may very well be the breakthrough year for SWA. We have already demonstrated proof of concept at trial scale and at small-scale commercial applications, and we're now quickly achieving large commercial success. Our products are becoming quickly differentiated through their stand-out performance and unrivaled application flexibility. The acquisition by TRCE provides an additional level of support and capital, in addition to new avenues for business development. We are very excited to continue to execute our ambitious expansion plans."
To learn more, visit http://www.scinor.com
ABOUT
SCINOR designs and manufactures high performing TIPS Ultrafiltration modules for direct retrofit applications of most MF/UF platforms and integration in new systems. The company has a global presence with offices in New York, Beijing and Singapore and boasts an installation base of over 200 sites and a total installed capacity over 300 MGD. Since its inception in 2009, it has quickly developed into one of the world's most innovative water treatment companies, reflected in the GWI nomination for Breakthrough Water Technology Company of the Year at the 2016 Global Water Awards.
Contact
Scinor Water America, LLC
800-774-1385
info@scinor.com
