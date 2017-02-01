News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Paperless Lab Academy introduces the 2017 edition in Barcelona and announces new management
The two-day event, organized by Industrial Lab Automation and NL42 Consulting, brings partners and attendees together in an environment designed to promote mutual interaction and exchange of views during plenary sessions and topic-focused workshops.
The founder of the event, Peter Boogaard, CEO of Industrial Lab Automation, explained: 'Over the past four years, the PLA has been raising awareness of "what works and what doesn't". At PLA2017, we'll be investigating a roadmap for the next decade, and how the convergence of paper and digital is bringing a new dimension to laboratory informatics. The extensive use of data analytics and applying lessons learnt from other industries, such as adopting an Industry 4.0 mind-set, will accelerate and make easer the badly needed integration of scientific equipment with enterprise software, to ensure a cost effective and high quality contribution from the laboratory to the enterprise as a whole.'
Roberto Castelnovo and Isabel Muñoz-Willery, founders of NL42 Consulting, are to take over as new owners of the event, and have emphasized that they will maintain the unique concept of this annual conference. Isabel said: 'Under the new management, Peter will continue to play an important role as a member of the scientific committee.' Roberto added: 'We believe in the successful formula of the PLA which is based on three pillars: content-rich, non-commercial sessions; a showcase of informatics tools and methodologies available today, through interactive workshops hosted by leading suppliers; and free access to all industry delegates.'
About the Paperless Lab Academy
The PLA takes place annually and is aimed at directors and managers of research and development, IT and quality departments in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, biotechnological, petro-chemical and chemical markets. The event is focused on building the ideal learning platform for all organizations involved in running laboratories, and in consolidating, integrating or simplifying the data they generate.
Registration and programme are available at www.paperlesslabacademy.com
About NL42 Consulting
NL42 Consulting is a dynamic, free-thinking, independent management consultancy. Combining the flexibility and enthusiasm of a newly created company with the many decades of experience of its owners, NL42 provides services to support moving the laboratory to paperless processes. The expertise it offers is a powerful combination of technical know-how, profound managerial understanding of laboratories' workflows, and international networking.
www.nl42.com
About Industrial Lab Automation
Industrial Lab Automation provides services to address harmonization, integration and consolidation of business processes in life-science development and manufacturing. Industrial Lab Automation enables cross-functional collaboration between research, development, quality assurance, and manufacturing corporations.
www.industriallabautomation.com
To contact NL42 Consulting:
Roberto Castelnovo
Email: Roberto.castelnovo@
Phone: +39 340 456 3204 (tel:+39%20340%
To contact Industrial Lab Automation:
Peter J. Boogaard
Email: peterboogaard@
Phone +31 654 263516
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse