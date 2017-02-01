News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Theme and Plugin designers you are going to love qSandbox demo sites
qSandbox team is happy to announce the availability of improved qSandbox Demo functionality.
The Demo functionality was part of qSandbox for several months now. In the past the demo sites were based on the latest WordPress version. With some recent improvements to the qSandbox platform users now can also configure a demo site to be based on an existing qSandbox test site. With this approach qSandbox users can configure a designated site with all the necessary content, plugins and themes and use it as a base for demo sites their customers will see and use.
Why qSandbox demos are awesome
· You can configure the Demo setup to be based on latest WordPress version OR on an existing qSandbox test site.
· Your potential customers can try your products before they buy and see both public & admin side.
· You can allow your potential customers to install additional plugins and/or themes (only from the initial screen) to potentially check for some compatibility issues with your product(s).
· Quick access: your potential customers will be automatically logged in as administrator and they can see all the settings your plugin/theme may have (plugin/theme installation & editors are turned off for security reasons).
· The demo sites expire after certain time and get deleted automatically. That means that you don't have to reset the demo content from time to time.
· Private demos: Each potential customer sees only their own content.
· Your potential customers can be asked to enter an email address that is saved in a file under your account which you can download and use in your marketing campaigns.
· You don't have to install anything. All runs on the qSandbox platform.
Try http://qSandbox.com today.
Contact
Svetoslav (SLAVI) Marinov
***@qsandbox.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse