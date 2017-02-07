News By Tag
Acts 4 Ministry Received Notable Grant From The Elisha Leavenworth Foundation in Waterbury, Conn
The prestigious Elisha Leavenworth Foundation provided a notable $25,000 grant to the non-denominational non-profit organization Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury, Conn. to provide complete bed sets to area families-in-need.
Acts 4 Ministry Executive Director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta (2nd from left) posed for a photograph at the non-denominational non-profit organization's 1713 Thomaston Avenue retail center and donation storage facility with members of the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation (left to right) Sally Ciarlo, Cathy Smith, Lisa Sperry and Emily Anderson.
The mission of the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation is to provide for the personal and social welfare of youths in the City of Waterbury and its environs, including education, recreation, and cultural enrichment, and to support other charitable and benevolent work in the Greater Waterbury region.
Carabetta explained that Acts 4 Ministry is not a church. "We are a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff members and dozens of volunteers who desire to share God's love by meeting the physical needs of others. We achieve this goal daily on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares plus a free furniture distribution program.
"Through generous private donations, and exceedingly generous grants such as the one we have just very gratefully received from the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation,"
For more information on Acts 4 Ministry, and current donation needs, visit http://acts4.net/
Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, Executive Director
203-574-2287
executivedirector@
