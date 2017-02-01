Particle Works offers extensive portfolio of high quality nano- and microparticle materials

 
February 2017





ROYSTON, England - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Particle Works – a Blacktrace Holdings brand – is a world leader in the synthesis of nano- and microparticles. Combining state-of-the-art facilities with precision manufacturing expertise, the company can offer a wide range of bespoke services, including high throughput material discovery, process optimization and synthesis scale-up.

Particle Works' extensive product portfolio – including gold and magnetic nanoparticles, quantum dots and hydrogel beads – is characterized by exceptional precision in terms of particle size, shape and structure. Using cutting-edge manufacturing equipment from sister companies Syrris and Dolomite, the company draws on its in-depth knowledge of particle chemistry and manufacturing processes to provide custom development of novel nanomaterials based on continuous flow, batch or droplet microfluidictechniques. All materials are fully characterized using a range of techniques – such as transmission electron microscopy, scanning electron microscopy, fluorescence and optical microscopy, UV-Vis spectroscopy and dynamic light scattering – offering complete peace of mind and ensuring high quality final products for virtually any application.

For more information, visit: www.particle-works.com


About Particle Works

Particle Works manufactures high-performance nano- and microstructured materials with precisely controlled particle size, shape and architecture. Particle Works is a brand of Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (www.blacktrace.com), a world leader in Productizing Science®. Our Head Office is based in Royston (near Cambridge), UK and we have regional offices in the USA, Japan, India and Brazil. Our range of products include Metal Nanoparticles (Gold and Cobalt Nanoparticles), Quantum Dots,

Hydrogels (Alginate Beads) and PLGA Beads (custom microencapsulations) suitable for  use in many applications such as lateral flow assays, bioimaging, targeted drug delivery, cell growth etc. To find out more about Particle Works, please visit: www.particle-works.com.
