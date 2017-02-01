News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Particle Works offers extensive portfolio of high quality nano- and microparticle materials
Particle Works' extensive product portfolio – including gold and magnetic nanoparticles, quantum dots and hydrogel beads – is characterized by exceptional precision in terms of particle size, shape and structure. Using cutting-edge manufacturing equipment from sister companies Syrris and Dolomite, the company draws on its in-depth knowledge of particle chemistry and manufacturing processes to provide custom development of novel nanomaterials based on continuous flow, batch or droplet microfluidictechniques. All materials are fully characterized using a range of techniques – such as transmission electron microscopy, scanning electron microscopy, fluorescence and optical microscopy, UV-Vis spectroscopy and dynamic light scattering – offering complete peace of mind and ensuring high quality final products for virtually any application.
For more information, visit: www.particle-
About Particle Works
Particle Works manufactures high-performance nano- and microstructured materials with precisely controlled particle size, shape and architecture. Particle Works is a brand of Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (www.blacktrace.com)
Hydrogels (Alginate Beads) and PLGA Beads (custom microencapsulations)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse