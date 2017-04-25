 
News By Tag
* Smart Water
* Utilities
* Thames Water
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Central London
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Thames Water to discuss updates and findings on the Smart Water 4 Europe Project

SMi Reports: Smart Water 4 Europe updates and findings showcase by Thames Water at SMi's Smart Water systems conference on 24th-25th April in London.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Smart Water
Utilities
Thames Water

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Central London - London, Greater - England

CENTRAL LONDON, England - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Two years after the Smart Water 4 Europe project was introduced at SMi's Smart Water Systems conference, Thames Water will return this April in London, on the 24th-25th April to present their findings and results from the energy visualisation tool developed as part of the project.

Johannes Andersen and Data Scientist's Esther Goya from Thames Water will lead a presentation titled: "SMART WATER 4 EUROPE – ENERGY VISUALISATION". The presentation will explore energy modelling in distribution networks and feature fractional energy graphs from consumer to source. Johannes and Esther will also demonstrate how to easily identify hot-spots with high energy loss, low pressure areas and operational opportunities.

Smart Water Systems 2017 will bring back lively debates and industry updates to London, offering the best platform for delegates to stay in touch with the latest developments in this market. The two-day programme will feature an array of case studies, which will detail the results and progress made from some of the largest UK and European smart water system roll-outs. The conference will also address the ongoing issue regarding water shortage and will have a special focus on using psychology and behavioural techniques learnt from the data gathered to enable utilities to encourage and educate consumers to use water more efficiently.

Notable presenters at the conference include: Thames Water, Scottish Government, WaterSmart Software, United Utilities, Veolia, Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent, Southern Water, Energy Saving Trust, Irish Water, University of Exeter.

Latest registered attendees for the event include: Anglian Water, Jersey Water, Thames Water, Bristol Water, South East Water, South Staffs Water, Scottish Water, Oxera, Kamstrup, Wheatley Associates Ltd, VCS Denmark, De Watergroep, RWE and Sensus UK Systems Ltd. For an example of who you could meet, please download the past attendee list from our website.

For those looking to attend, there is a £100 early bird saving available online ending on 28th February 2017.

Further information is available at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/utility/uk/smart-water-syste...

Smart Water Systems

24th - 25th April 2017

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London UK

https://www.smi-online.co.uk/utility/uk/smart-water-systems?utm_source=U-052&utm_campaign=prlog&utm_medium=pr

---END ---

Contact Information:

Media: contact Theresa Chung on +44 (0)20 7827 6068 or email tchung@smi-online.co.uk

Delegate Registration: contact Andrew Gibbons on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6156 / Email: agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
SMi Group
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Smart Water, Utilities, Thames Water
Industry:Technology
Location:Central London - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share