Thames Water to discuss updates and findings on the Smart Water 4 Europe Project
SMi Reports: Smart Water 4 Europe updates and findings showcase by Thames Water at SMi's Smart Water systems conference on 24th-25th April in London.
Johannes Andersen and Data Scientist's Esther Goya from Thames Water will lead a presentation titled: "SMART WATER 4 EUROPE – ENERGY VISUALISATION". The presentation will explore energy modelling in distribution networks and feature fractional energy graphs from consumer to source. Johannes and Esther will also demonstrate how to easily identify hot-spots with high energy loss, low pressure areas and operational opportunities.
Smart Water Systems 2017 will bring back lively debates and industry updates to London, offering the best platform for delegates to stay in touch with the latest developments in this market. The two-day programme will feature an array of case studies, which will detail the results and progress made from some of the largest UK and European smart water system roll-outs. The conference will also address the ongoing issue regarding water shortage and will have a special focus on using psychology and behavioural techniques learnt from the data gathered to enable utilities to encourage and educate consumers to use water more efficiently.
Notable presenters at the conference include: Thames Water, Scottish Government, WaterSmart Software, United Utilities, Veolia, Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent, Southern Water, Energy Saving Trust, Irish Water, University of Exeter.
Latest registered attendees for the event include: Anglian Water, Jersey Water, Thames Water, Bristol Water, South East Water, South Staffs Water, Scottish Water, Oxera, Kamstrup, Wheatley Associates Ltd, VCS Denmark, De Watergroep, RWE and Sensus UK Systems Ltd. For an example of who you could meet, please download the past attendee list from our website.
Smart Water Systems
24th - 25th April 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London UK
