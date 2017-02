Thames Water to discuss updates and findings on the Smart Water 4 Europe Project

SMi Reports: Smart Water 4 Europe updates and findings showcase by Thames Water at SMi's Smart Water systems conference on 24th-25th April in London.

-- Two years after theproject was introduced at SMi's Smart Water Systems conference, Thames Water will return this April in London, on the 24th-25th April to present their findings and results from the energy visualisation tool developed as part of the project.Johannes Andersen and Data Scientist's Esther Goya from Thames Water will lead a presentation titled: "". The presentation will explore energy modelling in distribution networks and feature fractional energy graphs from consumer to source. Johannes and Esther will also demonstrate how to easily identify hot-spots with high energy loss, low pressure areas and operational opportunities.will bring back lively debates and industry updates to London, offering the best platform for delegates to stay in touch with the latest developments in this market. The two-day programme will feature an array of case studies, which will detail the results and progress made from some of the largest UK and European smart water system roll-outs. The conference will also address the ongoing issue regarding water shortage and will have a special focus on using psychology and behavioural techniques learnt from the data gathered to enable utilities to encourage and educate consumers to use water more efficiently.Notable presenters at the conference include: Thames Water, Scottish Government, WaterSmart Software, United Utilities, Veolia, Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent, Southern Water, Energy Saving Trust, Irish Water, University of Exeter.Latest registered attendees for the event include: Anglian Water, Jersey Water, Thames Water, Bristol Water, South East Water, South Staffs Water, Scottish Water, Oxera, Kamstrup, Wheatley Associates Ltd, VCS Denmark, De Watergroep, RWE and Sensus UK Systems Ltd. For an example of who you could meet, please download the past attendee list from our website.For those looking to attend, there is a £100 early bird saving available online ending on 28th February 2017.Further information is available at https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ utility/uk/smart- water-syste... Smart Water Systems24th - 25th April 2017Copthorne Tara Hotel, London UKhttps://www.smi-online.co.uk/utility/uk/smart-water-systems?utm_source=U-052&utm_campaign=prlog&utm_medium=pr---END ---Contact Information:Media: contact Theresa Chung on +44 (0)20 7827 6068 or email tchung@smi-online.co.ukDelegate Registration:contact Andrew Gibbons on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6156 / Email: agibbons@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi GroupEstablished since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk