Idrive Dual Video IoT Devices Include PodsystemM2M Connectivity to Help Fleets Reduce Road Accidents

-- Idrive, a California-based company specializing in HD video devices for fleet monitoring, and PodsystemM2M, the expert in connectivity for the M2M and Internet of Things (IoT) industries have today signed an agreement to incorporate multi-network connectivity into Idrive's dual video fleet monitoring devices."One of the biggest concerns for fleet managers is reducing road accidents among their drivers. Idrive´s solution has been designed to accurately record events leading up to and during a collision, helping the fleet manager to understand the causes of the accident and use the footage to train other drivers which has been proven to reduce traffic accidents by 50% or more, according to research* performed by the US Federal Motor Coach Safety Administration,"explains Sean O´Neil, CEO of Idrive.The idrive X2 is a dual event video recorder which records 2 HD videos simultaneously. Fitted with ultra-wide lenses, this tiny camera can capture events in front of and to the rear of the vehicle, even in the dark and with accompanying audio. Constant data connectivity is essential to provide continued access to the vehicle's video recorder. When combined with the 3G module using PodsystemM2M's multi-network data SIM cards, the cameras provide a real time "look-in" to the vehicle, meaning that users can monitor and observe their entire fleet at any one time. At the click of a button, live images from inside any selected vehicle can be seen remotely from any device.In mission critical environments such as this, the resilience of the connectivity is vital. At the time of an accident, vehicles can be located in remote areas with patchy network coverage or roaming across borders. Using multi-network SIMs which automatically swap between networks if signal is lost is an essential feature of the solution."Working with Podsystem allows us to have a SIM solution providing us with excellent global coverage for all of our customers worldwide," explains Kelli Cosio of idrive Global."We chose Podsystem as our provider because of the ease of use and competitive pricing and we have received excellent service and support."Sam Colley, CEO of Podsystem Inc. added; "For applications such as Idrive's X2, resilient global connectivity and excellent data rates are key to ensuring a first class solution. We are pleased to be helping idrive to expand their solution internationally."As a division of Podsystem Group, we form part of an independent MVNO specializing in data connectivity solutions for the M2M and business travel sectors. At PodsystemM2M, we specialize in multi-network and multi-IMSI data solutions, offering reliable coverage worldwide, flexible pricing plans and 24 hour support with our team of M2M experts. For more information please visit our M2M website www.podsystemm2m.comWith offices in California and Bucharest, idrive has developed an all-encompassing video surveillance system, which not only monitors events within the vehicle but also happenings on the road ahead. idrive's system is set up to give fleet managers everything they need to monitor and train their drivers, helping to save money by reducing fuel costs and eliminating fraud. www.idriveglobal.com