Expeditions: Viking, a historical RPG by Logic Artists, is coming to PC on April 27th this year!

Danish indie studio Logic Artists along with distribution partners EuroVideo and IMGN.PRO are announcing that Expeditions: Viking, the highly anticipated sequel to Expeditions: Conquistador (2013), is scheduled for release on April 27th, 2017.
 
 
Expeditions Viking
Expeditions Viking
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- After the warm welcome of Expeditions: Conquistador – Logic Artists' PC debut title – the developers are finally ready to do it again four years later with the long-awaited sequel. Logic Artists is pleased to announce April 27th as the release date of Expeditions: Viking.

"Expeditions: Viking features a branching dialogue system that allows the game to manage and react to player choices. We initially estimated a word count of 200,000, but we've decided to increase it by an additional 80,000 words to provide players with more content and give them more options and choices on how they progress through the story,"said Ali Emek, Expeditions: Viking Producer.

"With that amount of content, managing localization takes more time. We think it's worth it to make the game accessible to an international audience. That's why we've arranged a number of language localizations, so from day one players will be able to enjoy Expeditions: Viking in English, French, German, Polish, and Russian," Emek added.

In addition to this, Logic Artists has stated that the additional development time will allow them to tweak and balance the combat gameplay, implementing new special abilities for the most interesting villains, as well as to add flavor and improvements to Expeditions: Viking's animations.

"We received great feedback from the testers after our last closed beta session, and rescheduling the release a bit is allowing us to spend our final weeks of development on improving usability and addressing the bugs reported during the beta test,"Emek added.

ABOUT EXPEDITIONS: VIKING
Expeditions: Viking is the highly anticipated sequel to Logic Artists' PC debut title, Expeditions: Conquistador. In the second installment of the series, you take on the role of leader of a modest Norse village. Consolidate your power as your neighbors plot against you, and cross the sea to explore the kingdoms of the British Isles, where wealth and power await. Launch raids to plunder monasteries and villages, or establish trade routes and political alliances on your adventures throughout the Norse lands and beyond. This second installment to the Expeditions series takes you to the dawn of the Viking Age where you must etch your name into the annals of history. Trader or tyrant? How will history remember you?

Expeditions: Viking will be available on Steam, GOG, Gamersgate, the Humble Store, and in selected stores worldwide.

More information about the game can be found on the official website (www.expeditionsseries.com), the game's Steam page (http://store.steampowered.com/app/445190/), and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ExpeditionsSeries/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ExpeditionsGame).

About Logic Artists

Logic Artists is an independent game development studio located in Copenhagen, Denmark that develops games for PC and mobile devices. The studio was founded in 2011 by a group of students at the IT University of Copenhagen. The studio has come a long way since its humble beginnings. With a successful Kickstarter campaign under their belt, they have published two PC titles: the strategy RPG Expeditions: Conquistador (2013) and the spy thriller Clandestine (2015). The team continues to grow and is currently working on Expeditions: Viking, the sequel to Expeditions: Conquistador. http://www.logicartists.com

About IMGN.PRO
IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. The team consists of highly qualified experts with over a decade of experience in the gaming industry. http://www.imgn.pro
Page Updated Last on: Feb 08, 2017
