Expeditions: Viking, a historical RPG by Logic Artists, is coming to PC on April 27th this year!
Danish indie studio Logic Artists along with distribution partners EuroVideo and IMGN.PRO are announcing that Expeditions: Viking, the highly anticipated sequel to Expeditions: Conquistador (2013), is scheduled for release on April 27th, 2017.
"Expeditions:
"With that amount of content, managing localization takes more time. We think it's worth it to make the game accessible to an international audience. That's why we've arranged a number of language localizations, so from day one players will be able to enjoy Expeditions:
In addition to this, Logic Artists has stated that the additional development time will allow them to tweak and balance the combat gameplay, implementing new special abilities for the most interesting villains, as well as to add flavor and improvements to Expeditions:
"We received great feedback from the testers after our last closed beta session, and rescheduling the release a bit is allowing us to spend our final weeks of development on improving usability and addressing the bugs reported during the beta test,"Emek added.
ABOUT EXPEDITIONS:
Expeditions:
Expeditions:
More information about the game can be found on the official website (www.expeditionsseries.com)
About Logic Artists
Logic Artists is an independent game development studio located in Copenhagen, Denmark that develops games for PC and mobile devices. The studio was founded in 2011 by a group of students at the IT University of Copenhagen. The studio has come a long way since its humble beginnings. With a successful Kickstarter campaign under their belt, they have published two PC titles: the strategy RPG Expeditions:
About IMGN.PRO
IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biała, Poland.
Page Updated Last on: Feb 08, 2017