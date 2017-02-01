How to change Brother Printer ink- ysupportnumber

Brothers printers are considered the best printers in the market.

Contact

Jenni

***@gmail.com Jenni

End

-- The users need to contact the Brother Printer Technical support team to change the Brother Printer ink after following the instructions and their expert assistance.A- The user first need to open the printer ink cover. The Brothers Printers indicates for replacing the empty Printer inkB- The user needs to pull the lock release lever down and take the Printer ink out for the empty inkC- Then open the new Printer ink bag for the color shown on the LCD and then take out the ink Brother Printer inkD- Then remove the protective yellow cap and the users are advised not to touch the areaE- However, individual color has its own correct position and so the user needs to insert the printer ink in the direction of the arrow on the labelF- Then he or she needs to lift each lock release lever and gently push it until it clicks and then close the Printer ink coverIf the user changes the printer ink or cartridge before the LCD shows Near Empty or Ink Empty then the LCD will ask the user to verify that it was a brand new one. For every new Printer ink installed by the user then he or she needs to press up navigation key or 1 or "+" to select Yes to automatically reset the ink dot counter for that color. If the Brother Printer ink that installed is not a brand new one then the user should remember and be sure to press the down navigation key or 2 or "-" to select NoIf the LCD shows No Printer ink even after the user install the ink Printer ink then he or she needs to check that the ink Printer ink are installed properly