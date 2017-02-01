 
Industry News





Author Shaun M Jooste interviewed about fantasy and horror novels by local Tygerburger newspaper

 
 
Cape Town Author, Shaun M Jooste
Cape Town Author, Shaun M Jooste
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- In 2007, South African author Shaun M Jooste introduced his writing to the world with his first novel. Deciding to go big, he published the epic fantasy novel 'Windfarer', which was inspired by the likes of JRR Tolkien, Stephen R Donaldson, Raymond E Feist, J.K. Rowling, Terry Pratchett, Margaret Weiss and Tracy Hickman.

The remainder of the trilogy, known as the Celenic Earth Chronicles, was published in 2008 and 2015 as 'DragonRider' and 'Sadgi' respectively.

In 2016, Shaun turned his attention to horror and wrote 'Silent Hill: Betrayal'. It was based on the Konami survival horror game franchise, with his own unique story, characters and creatures. This latest novel has received positive responses and reviews following its successful launch in ebook and paperback formats, locally and internationally.

Local Cape Town newspaper, the Tygerburger, investigates the author's projects and writing styles in an interview. There will be some insight into his inspiration for writing, some details from his latest novel, as well as commentary on his writing style.

Tomorrow's edition, 8 February 2017, will be distributed to Parow, Bellville, Brackenfell, Table View, Tygervalley and Goodwood, where you can take a closer look into the life of a local author.

Be sure to read your copy that will be delivered to your home in the area, or obtain one from someone in one of the above-mentioned areas.

Blog: https://celenicearth.wordpress.com

Purchase novels: http://amzn.to/2dOdT0L

Celenic Earth Publications
***@gmail.com
Source:Shaun Jooste
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Fantasy, Horror, Author
Industry:Books
Location:Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa
Subject:Reports
