Doc-La Hits Billboard Charts With Debut Single "Look What They Did", Premieres Music Video

Doc-La premieres the cinematic music video for his buzzing hit single "Look What They Did".
 
 
Look What They Did (Front Cover)
Look What They Did (Front Cover)
Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Buzzing rap renegade Doc-La premieres the cinematic music video for his buzzing hit single "Look What They Did" via independent powerhouse Eturnal Music Group.

WATCH: "Look What They Did" by Doc-La

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMTytFv9_uQ&t=41s

"The video for my single is about my trials and tribulations in the music industry, the ups and downs I had to go through to get where I am at now. Make sure to watch this epic music video!" explained the East Coast rapper.

Moreover, Doc-La's gritty debut single debuted #8 on Billboard Hot 40s Singles Chart. Currently sitting at #4, Doc-La is charting higher than worldwide superstar deejay Alan Walker and multiple platinum certified group Florence and the Machine.

Doc-La's single "Look What They Did" is brash, bold and gritty. It's head nodding Hip-Hop at its best! DJ's are raving about the song and it is receiving outstanding feedback from notable industry executives and fans alike.

Doc-La developed a reputation for delivering his own jaw-dropping music. He is known for creating steamy hot tracks that rock every club and street related back-to-back block burning singles. With his electrifying delivery and catchy rap style, Doc-La rivals some of the all time greats and his immense talent can't be denied.

With the confidence, determination, and power that he brings to the table, there is no doubt that the buzzing rap renegade will impact the urban music scene!

Media Contact
info@yo-pr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yo-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Doc-La, Look What They Did, Eturnal Music Group
Industry:Music
Location:Delaware - United States
