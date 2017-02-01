 
Industry News





Every Easter! One Festival! One Culture! - #gidifest2017

 
 
Gidi Fest 2017
Gidi Fest 2017
 
Gidifest2017
MusicFestival
Gidifest

Entertainment

Victoria Island - Lagos State - Nigeria

VICTORIA ISLAND, Nigeria - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- As THE GIDI CULTURE FESTIVAL (also known as GIDIFEST) gears up for its fourth edition, Lagos is waiting with bated breath, buzzing with excitement and preparations are in top gear!

#GidiFest2017 is set to hold on the 15th of April 2017.

This one-day event is very well-orchestrated and aimed at facilitating the growth of the urban youth culture in Nigeria. It will include physical and mental games for activity lovers such as volleyball and beach soccer with celebrity coaches and players.

Highlights of the event will include, the display of carefully curated art pieces and live sketching by incredible Nigerian illustrators. The aim is to promote our culture and encourage people to support these young and upcoming artists.

Most importantly, attendees will be spoilt for choice with food and drinks as there will be a range of appetising delights from various vendors.

The day will then climax with world class performances featuring our favourite local and international guest acts to be announced shortly.

With all these in the works and a lot more, this edition of Gidi Fest promises to bigger and better. This kicks with Early Bird offers throughout February.

Starting off with an incredible offer of 50% OFF all online tickets.

Tickets are available at http://www.gidiculturefestival.com/  .

"Gidi Culture – For the Culture"

GidiFest2017 is brought to you by Eclipse Live

Supported by Eko Hotel, Kenya Airways, LASAA, Red Bull, Mikano, Hyperia, Trek Buy Fly

Official media partners: Soundcity, Soundcity Radio, DSTV & Africa Magic

Media partners: Guardian, Ndani TV, Notjustok, Olorisupergal, Penzaarville, KRAKS TV, OKAYAFRICA, Pulse NG, City FM, Ndani Lifestyle, True Africa.

For more information


Seal Kamson

08187600000

Seal Kamson
***@gmail.com
Source:Eclipse Live Africa
Email:***@gmail.com
