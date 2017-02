Every Easter! One Festival! One Culture! - #gidifest2017

Gidi Fest 2017

-- As THE GIDI CULTURE FESTIVAL (also known as GIDIFEST) gears up for its fourth edition, Lagos is waiting with bated breath, buzzing with excitement and preparations are in top gear!#GidiFest2017 is set to hold on theThis one-day event is very well-orchestrated and aimed at facilitating the growth of the urban youth culture in Nigeria. It will include physical and mental games for activity lovers such as volleyball and beach soccer with celebrity coaches and players.Highlights of the event will include, the display of carefully curated art pieces and live sketching by incredible Nigerian illustrators. The aim is to promote our culture and encourage people to support these young and upcoming artists.Most importantly, attendees will be spoilt for choice with food and drinks as there will be a range of appetising delights from various vendors.The day will then climax with world class performances featuring our favourite local and international guest acts to be announced shortly.With all these in the works and a lot more, this edition of Gidi Fest promises to bigger and better. This kicks with Early Bird offers throughout February.Starting off with an incredible offer ofall online tickets.Tickets are available at http://www.gidiculturefestival.com/ GidiFest2017 is brought to you by Eclipse LiveSupported by Eko Hotel, Kenya Airways, LASAA, Red Bull, Mikano, Hyperia, Trek Buy FlyOfficial media partners: Soundcity, Soundcity Radio, DSTV & Africa MagicMedia partners: Guardian, Ndani TV, Notjustok, Olorisupergal, Penzaarville, KRAKS TV, OKAYAFRICA, Pulse NG, City FM, Ndani Lifestyle, True Africa.For more informationSeal Kamson08187600000