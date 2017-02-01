News By Tag
Choose the Leader for Car Service Charlotte NC
Only one truly rises to the top when you compare all benefits.
You want a company that can not only offer a lot of options when it comes to limos or buses, you also want one that puts safety and service as their top priorities. Nationwide Chauffeured Services has been providing transportation throughout Charlotte, North Carolina and the surrounding area since 1993. Some people call them for the best in Charlotte party bus rental services available. Business Travelers often choose them for airport transportation.
Sightseeing tours consistently contact Nationwide Chauffeured Services when they need a charter bus in Charlotte, NC. There are plenty of reasons people book a Charlotte bus rental service, whether it's to actually go sightseeing, to head from the airport to a seminar or conference, or for even for out-of-state trips.
What makes Nationwide Chauffeured Services the best?
First and foremost, has to do with the years of experience they offer. They have been providing transportation services to the area since 1993. They have some of the safest, most experienced and reliable chauffeurs in the industry. They put every driver through an intensive interview process, background screening, safe driver training, and consistent drug testing. They also constantly monitor, inspect, and maintain all of their vehicles.
They also only keep late-model limos and buses in their fleet, selling off any vehicles that get to a certain age or have any potential issues that could arise time and time again.
They also provide immediate billing, short notice availability, complementary bottled water and mints, and the latest GPS navigation equipment on every vehicle. This, coupled with the incredibly knowledgeable drivers they have, leads to a nearly unmatched on-time service record within the industry.
For those interested in learning more or making a reservation, they can contact Nationwide Chauffeured Services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800.942.6281. Their website, for more information, is www.nationwidecar.com.
About Nationwide Chauffeured Services:
Nationwide Chauffeured Services is one of the leading transportation companies in the entire country. They are one of the only ones to provide 24 hour a day, 7 day week customer service, immediate billing, and short notice availability. They also offer complementary bottled water and mints for all of their limo guests, and complementary bottled water for all bus guests, upon request. They continue to remain dedicated to being the safest and most reliable transportation service anywhere in the United States.
Nationwidecar
800-942-6281
***@nationwidecar.com
