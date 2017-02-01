Learning Online With Open Colleges

Contact

Reu Valdez

***@oc.edu.au Reu Valdez

End

--Open Colleges has been providing life changing education for over 100 years, and we are now Australia's leader in online education. So far, we've have helped over 800,000 students gain the skills to launch, change or take the next step in their careers.For more than 100 years we've been continuously evolving our approach to meet the needs of our learners by offering flexible, accessible and affordable courses that supports our students on their way to reaching their personal and career goals.All of us at Open Colleges put the student at the centre of everything we do, whether that's helping you find the right course, designing a new course, making improvements to our online campus or giving you the support you need to reach your goals. Our students are the reason we come to work every day and we are so proud that we get to play a part in helping them to change their lives.Open Colleges offers over 100 online courses, including nationally recognised qualifications. So whether you want to follow a passion, take the next step in your career or start a completely new one, we have a course that can give you the skills and confidence to succeed.OpenSpace is our award-winning online campus that allows you to conveniently study around your everyday life. This easy-to-use platform is where you'll find everything you need to study.On OpenSpace, modules are broken up into short, simple sessions, so even if you're on the train or between appointments, you can log in and start learning.Your online campus uses videos, podcasts, quizzes and simulated scenarios to make learning convenient and fun while building your career confidence.All Open Colleges' childcare and education courses can be studied in a flexible way, so you are able to schedule your coursework and assignments around family or work commitments. Whether you're hoping to begin a career or looking to gain a higher qualification, Open Colleges has a range of nationally accredited courses to give you the skills to help others with their learning.Get the skills to start a career in the classroom or begin delivering professional training with a nationally recognised qualification.Level 12, 300 Elizabeth Street, Sydney NSW 2000PO Box 1568, Strawberry Hills, NSW 2012Phone: 1300 650 011Fax: 02 8205 2905