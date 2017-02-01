 
February 2017
Ecosmob Technologies Announced To Offer Custom Application Development in FreeSWITCH

Ecosmob Technologies announced to offer custom app development services in FreeSWITCH technology to benefit their national and international clients. They will offer different types of FreeSWITCH solutions under this serving.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies is an Indian IT company which has been offering different It service for more than 9 years. The company has been working into VoIP, web and mobile app development areas. The operational headquarter of the company is situated in the Ahmadabad city of Gujarat, India. The company has one more office, which is situated in the USA. The company has earned many awards, rewards and recognitions in the world of VoIP for their expertise. The company has been providing innovative solutions and custom services in different VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technologies. To be specific, Ecosmob Technologies is renowned for its expertise in FreeSWITCH, Asterisk, WebRTC, Kamailio and OpenSIPs. The company has been offering different services in the mentioned VoIP technologies. There are many customers nationally and internationally, which have praised the work of Ecosmob Technologies in the VoIP. The company has been known for its client centric approach. As part of it, the company always comes up with different services and solutions by keeping the need of their customers in mind. Recently, the spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies announced that the company will be offering custom application development in FreeSWITCH.

"There are many FreeSWITCH service providers around the world, who come across different requirements. Some of them need a custom FreeSWITCH solution to add an absolutely new tool in their environment. Some of them are aspiring FreeSWITCH service providers who want to start a whole new business and need a custom FreeSWITCH solution. While some of them are already having FreeSWITCH solutions in place and need a custom application development to offer FreesWITCH service to their customers. We understand all these different needs and we have the solution for all of them. We offer customer centric development services to ensure we offer the exact same service, which our customers are looking for.", shared spokesperson of the company.

The company is one of the well known FreeSWITCH solutions providers on a global platform. The company has expertise in custom FreeSWITCH Solution development (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/customdevelopment). It offers a whole range of FreeSWITCH solutions. To name a few below is the list of FreeSWITCH solutions offered by Ecosmob Technologies:

• Fax server solution
• Interactive Voice Response system
• IP PBX solution
• Session Border Controller solution
• Conferencing solution for audio, video and web conferencing
• Direct Inward Dialing router solution
• Multi-tenant dynamic IVR system
• WebRTC Client solution
• Appointment booking IVR system
• Class 4 softswitch solution
• Recharge and balance IVR system
• Dictation application
• Order tracking IVR
• Enum & CNAM lookup
• Telemedicine IVR solution
• Telecom API (Application Programming Interface) development
• And many more

The spokesperson of the company further added, "They will be offering custom application and solution development to FreeSWITCH service provider as well as FreeSWITCH solutions provider based on their requirements. Each business has its own unique need, which we understand well. Thus, we have made an announcement of this custom development service."

The company has its specific website to showcase details of their offering in FreeSWITCH technology. To know more about their custom FreeSWITCH development service, please visit https://www.freeswitchservice.com/customdevelopment

