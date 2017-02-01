News By Tag
Ecosmob Technologies Announced To Offer Custom Application Development in FreeSWITCH
Ecosmob Technologies announced to offer custom app development services in FreeSWITCH technology to benefit their national and international clients. They will offer different types of FreeSWITCH solutions under this serving.
"There are many FreeSWITCH service providers around the world, who come across different requirements. Some of them need a custom FreeSWITCH solution to add an absolutely new tool in their environment. Some of them are aspiring FreeSWITCH service providers who want to start a whole new business and need a custom FreeSWITCH solution. While some of them are already having FreeSWITCH solutions in place and need a custom application development to offer FreesWITCH service to their customers. We understand all these different needs and we have the solution for all of them. We offer customer centric development services to ensure we offer the exact same service, which our customers are looking for.", shared spokesperson of the company.
The company is one of the well known FreeSWITCH solutions providers on a global platform. The company has expertise in custom FreeSWITCH Solution development (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
• Fax server solution
• Interactive Voice Response system
• IP PBX solution
• Session Border Controller solution
• Conferencing solution for audio, video and web conferencing
• Direct Inward Dialing router solution
• Multi-tenant dynamic IVR system
• WebRTC Client solution
• Appointment booking IVR system
• Class 4 softswitch solution
• Recharge and balance IVR system
• Dictation application
• Order tracking IVR
• Enum & CNAM lookup
• Telemedicine IVR solution
• Telecom API (Application Programming Interface) development
• And many more
The spokesperson of the company further added, "They will be offering custom application and solution development to FreeSWITCH service provider as well as FreeSWITCH solutions provider based on their requirements. Each business has its own unique need, which we understand well. Thus, we have made an announcement of this custom development service."
The company has its specific website to showcase details of their offering in FreeSWITCH technology. To know more about their custom FreeSWITCH development service, please visit https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
Contact
FreeSWITCH service provider company
***@ecosmob.com
