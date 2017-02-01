 
February 2017





Charlotte Residential Painting Contractors Service Areas Updated

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Residential Painting.Contractors has recently updated their service areas in the Charlotte Metro region.  Homeowners and small business owners now have one more option to choose from for their painting services need. Residential Painting.Contractors headerquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina and is the residential division for Superior Painting Pros.

Dante, project manager for Superior Painting Pros says, "we have been so focused on building our commercial customer base that we have neglected property owners with houses and small office spaces and when referred them to other paint companies, the potential clients seemed kind of confused" and he added, "the more calls we received, the more we realized that there is a need for a quality house painting company in the area as well, that can handle drywall repairs, wall paper installation and so on, so we decided to start a house division and now the calls are pouring in and clients are expressing their happiness with the quality service that they are receiving and we are just as excited as our clients in building a residential client base as of now".

Residential Painting.Contractors has recently been established and for potential clients that would like to reach them can see the areas they work in by visiting their website at http://www.residentialpainting.contractors/charlotte-metr... or call them directly at (704) 931-8438.

