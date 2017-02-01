 
Mobile Data Capture meets Smartphone – New BHT-1600 by DENSO coming soon

DENSO expands its popular BHT series and is about to release the ultra-robust PDA- model BHT-1600.
 
 
DENSO’s ultra-robust PDA- model BHT-1600
DENSO’s ultra-robust PDA- model BHT-1600
 
DUSSELDORF, Germany - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- BHT-1600 is to be launched in Spring 2017. / The new handheld terminal combines a smartphone and a mobile data capture device into one unit. / To be used in retail, transport, logistics, production, field & sales automation and in the health sector. / BHT-1600 is equipped with shatterproof Dragontrail™ glass. / Ruggedized version comes with a pre-installed protective cover. /

Düsseldorf. With today's technological innovations, the demand for classic mobile data capture devices combined with the advantages of modern smartphones is on the rise. Such devices are admittedly already to be found on the market. However, especially in logistics, transport, production, retail, field & sales automation, but also in the health sector, today the PDA (personal digital assistant) hand held terminals must be equipped to withstand daily use. The experts at DENSO, inventor of the QR Code and part of the Toyota group, know how important it is for the features of scanners and handheld terminals to be renewed constantly in order to remain at the forefront of technology and to meet the high expectations of its global customers. With their new BHT-1600, the specialists for mobile data capture are going to launch a handheld terminal that is going to change standards: It is much more robust than comparable devices already on the market. The BHT-1600 comes with modern NFC technology by default. Sina Haupt, Marketing Assistant at the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit, answers the question why the innovation by DENSO should be chosen instead of comparable PDA-type mobile data capture devices: "Our new handheld terminal is going to be launched with a shatterproof display. The ruggedized version even comes with a pre-installed protective cover to help protect it from unnecessary shocks. With the BHT-1600, we focused on its robustness and that, in turn, reflects the high quality." Further information on scanners and handheld terminals by DENSO, the QR Code, solutions for mobile data capture and the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit can be found at http://www.denso-autoid-eu.com/en.html.

Two versions of the BHT-1600 are going to be launched, the standard model and the ruggedized model. Both models are equipped with shatterproof Dragontrail™ glass. The standard model can be dropped up to 36 times from 1.2 meters, causing no known damage to the device. With the ruggedized version, the maximum height is increased to 1.8 meters. Not only the ultra-robust display makes this possible, but also the pre-installed protective cover helps prevent any undue breakage. This allround-talent, which combines mobile data capture with the advantages of a smartphone, also offers extremely clear readability: Thanks to its scan engine and high-end camera, SQRC® und FrameQR Codes can be captured easily. All in all, the BHT-1600 can scan 1D and 2D codes securely and without any problems. In addition, USB OTG (On the Go) is also a welcomed feature. According to demand, the BHT-1600 can function both as USB master or USB slave.

The DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit has been working with many of their clients for more than 20 years. "Not only has the high quality of our scanners, handheld terminals and other devices convinced our partners and their customers but also our service and technical support is well appreciated", explains Haupt. For the launch of the new BHT-1600, the technicians of the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit are going to give advice and assistance and also offer best support and service. The new BHT-1600 is very ergonomic and user-friendly, just like the other scanners in the BHT series. Clients, who have tried and tested the device before the launch, said that, among other things, the trigger keys are well placed and that the BHT-1600 WiFi signal was excellent. Furthermore, the satisfied testers of the robust device emphasised that the display is waterproof and that it was very easy to operate even when wearing thick gloves. The sharp 4.7 inch display of the ultra-robust mobile data capture device is of outstanding quality. "We are already looking forward to the launch of our new BHT-1600 with excitement," says Haupt.

For the European market, the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit is the contact window for all enquiries on QR Codes, mobile data capture, handheld terminals and scanners. The durable and robust terminals and scanners manufactured by DENSO are to be found in storage, logistics, POS, production and field & sales automation applications. Short and informative video clips about the terminals, scanners and solutions from the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit can now be viewed on YouTube. The clips include the 20th anniversary of the QR Code, a company presentation, and introductions to the various devices for mobile data capture such as the BHT-1500, BHT-1400 and the GT20 scanner. For more information, click on the link below: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHp4Yboj7IccPlSeRxQ6yBQ.

QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit
Immermannstr. 65 B
D-40210 Düsseldorf

Phone +49 (0)211 88 252 450
Fax +49 (0)211 88 252 502

Managing Director:
Takashi Hara

Marketing Assistant:
Sina Haupt
Phone +49 211 88252 403

E-Mail:
Sina.Haupt@denso-autoid-eu.com

Website:
http://www.denso-autoid-eu.com/en.html

Press Contact:
PPR Hamburg
Rafael R. Pilsczek, M. A.
Sinstorfer Kirchweg 18
D-21077 Hamburg
Phone +49 (0)40 32 80 89 80
Fax +49 (0)40 32 80 89 81
Mobil: +49 (0)170 310 79 72

DENSO is one of the world's leading manufacturers of mobile data capture devices. We follow one mission: Driven by Quality – maximum quality in mobile data capture. Decision-makers in the fields of retail, logistics and production rely on DENSO for their business requirements and in implementing the Internet of Things. DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit of TT Network Integration Europe.

Contact
Sina Haupt
+49 211 88252 403
***@denso-autoid-eu.com
Source:DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit
Email:***@denso-autoid-eu.com
