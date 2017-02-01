News By Tag
Southport Marina Opens Phase 2 of Dry Storage Boat Facility
"Phase 2 of the Southport Marina Dry Storage Boat Facility is a 100-rack building that will accommodate boats up to 35' in overall length," says Whitley. We are pleased to have this space now available for new customers and we're excited to show how easy it can be to go boating at Southport Marina."
With security cameras and a sprinkler system in place in the unlikely event of fire, the building is hurricane rated for winds of up to 140 mph. State-of-the-
"The demand for drystack boat storage in Southport has been tremendous over the last few years," Whitley continues. "It's been a trend worldwide for some time and we feel fortunate we're positioned in such a beautiful geographic location to offer this product to those interested in recreational boating. Until Phase 2 was completed, we were limited by our available space for indoor dry storage and had built a lengthy waiting list. We take pride in the ability to accommodate the increase in demand for this ultra-convenient style of recreational boat use."
In addition to the Dry Storage Boat Facility, Southport Marina features floating docks made of Brazilian hardwood, 225wet slips, a floating Dockhouse for light provisions, a Transient/Fuel Dock, a Recreational Dock, a waterfront boardwalk, Waterfront Office Suites, the Southport Marina Live Oak Park with a deck that serves as a beautiful outdoor wedding/event venue, a Tiki Bar, boat sales and leasing, accredited boat operator training, boat charters, a full service boat yard, and a host of recreational activities.
Southport Marina is located at 606 W. West Street, near the entrance of the Cape Fear River on the Intracoastal Waterway at Mile 309, approximately halfway between Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
For more information on Southport Marina, call (910) 457-9900 or visit www.southport-
