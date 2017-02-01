 
February 2017





Southport Marina Opens Phase 2 of Dry Storage Boat Facility

 
 
Southport Marina Dry Storage Boat Facility
Southport Marina Dry Storage Boat Facility
 
SOUTHPORT, N.C. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Southport Marina Manager Hank Whitley is pleased to announce that the facility's Dry Storage Phase 2 opened in late December, with 25 boats already under roof. Dry Storage Phase 1, accommodating 100 boats, has been filled for some time.

"Phase 2 of the Southport Marina Dry Storage Boat Facility is a 100-rack building that will accommodate boats up to 35' in overall length," says Whitley. We are pleased to have this space now available for new customers and we're excited to show how easy it can be to go boating at Southport Marina."

With security cameras and a sprinkler system in place in the unlikely event of fire, the building is hurricane rated for winds of up to 140 mph. State-of-the-art marina forklifts and skilled, certified forklift operators ensure that boats are treated with the utmost care. Amenities include unlimited hauls and launches, customer work racks (with water and power available), 400' of staging area (with fresh water access), slip-holder restroom access, reduced dockage rates for overnight dockage, and a $.20/gallon discount on the marina's ETHANOL-FREE ValvTect Marine fuel.

"The demand for drystack boat storage in Southport has been tremendous over the last few years," Whitley continues. "It's been a trend worldwide for some time and we feel fortunate we're positioned in such a beautiful geographic location to offer this product to those interested in recreational boating. Until Phase 2 was completed, we were limited by our available space for indoor dry storage and had built a lengthy waiting list. We take pride in the ability to accommodate the increase in demand for this ultra-convenient style of recreational boat use."

In addition to the Dry Storage Boat Facility, Southport Marina features floating docks made of Brazilian hardwood, 225wet slips, a floating Dockhouse for light provisions, a Transient/Fuel Dock, a Recreational Dock, a waterfront boardwalk, Waterfront Office Suites, the Southport Marina Live Oak Park with a deck that serves as a beautiful outdoor wedding/event venue, a Tiki Bar, boat sales and leasing, accredited boat operator training, boat charters, a full service boat yard, and a host of recreational activities.

Southport Marina is located at 606 W. West Street, near the entrance of the Cape Fear River on the Intracoastal Waterway at Mile 309, approximately halfway between Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

For more information on Southport Marina, call (910) 457-9900 or visit www.southport-marina.com. Email the Southport Marina staff at info@southport-marina.com.

Source:Southport Marina
Email:***@constructivemarketing.net Email Verified
Tags:Southport Marina, Hank Whitley, Dry Storage Phase 2
Industry:Tourism
Location:Southport - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Features
Click to Share