February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis, Development and Forecast to 2020

 
 
P&S Market Research2
P&S Market Research2
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The global operating room equipment market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/operating-room-equipment-market) is growing substantially due to increasing investment in research and development for the expansion of technologically advanced equipment, rapid transformation from conventional to hybrid operating rooms and growing medical tourism in emerging economies. Massive unexplored market in operating room equipment industry of developing economies are creating ample opportunities for the operating room equipment market to grow at a considerable rate in coming years.

Explore more or request TOC on "Global Operating Room Equipment Market" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/operating-room-equipment-market

The advanced research and development facilities, and innovative product developments by the companies are propelling the growth of the operating room equipment industry. Operating rooms are exclusively tailored rooms in a hospital to execute surgical operations and boost better patient care. In addition, technologically advanced equipment enhances operational efficiency by endowing healthcare professionals and surgeons. It comprises of especially designed equipment, such as operating tables, operating room lights, high resolution and high definition surgical imaging displays, and surgical booms.

On the basis of product type, the market can be categorized as operating room lights, surgical imaging displays, surgical booms, operating tables, and operating room integration systems. Operating tables leads the market in terms of market size; whereas, the operating room integration systems and operating booms are expected to be the two fastest growing segments in the coming years due to increasing demand for hybrid operating rooms, which require these equipment for proper equipment integration and space management.Operating tables are further segmented on the basis of types as standard operating table and specialty operating tables. Specialty operating tables are expected to grow at the faster rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand for specialty operating tables.

Browse related market research at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-...

Some of the companies operating in the global operating room equipment market are Karl Stroz GmbH & Co. KG, Berchtold Corporation, NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC, TRUMPF GmbH & CO. KG, Skytron, LLC, Steris Corporation, Getinge Group, Mizuho OSI, Eschmann Equipment, and Stryker Corporation.

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. We provide market research reports, industry reports, business intelligence and research based consulting services across a range of industries.

With the help of our professional corporate relations with various companies, our market research offers the most accurate market forecasting. Our analysts and consultants interact with leading companies of the concerned domain to substantiate every single data presented in our publication.  Our research assists our client in identifying new and different windows of opportunity and frame informed and customized strategies for expansion in different regions.

Contact:

Abhishek

Executive – Client Partner

347, 5th Ave. #1402

New York City, NY - 10016

US/ Canada Toll-Free: 1-888-778-7886

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
