Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis, Development and Forecast to 2020
The advanced research and development facilities, and innovative product developments by the companies are propelling the growth of the operating room equipment industry. Operating rooms are exclusively tailored rooms in a hospital to execute surgical operations and boost better patient care. In addition, technologically advanced equipment enhances operational efficiency by endowing healthcare professionals and surgeons. It comprises of especially designed equipment, such as operating tables, operating room lights, high resolution and high definition surgical imaging displays, and surgical booms.
On the basis of product type, the market can be categorized as operating room lights, surgical imaging displays, surgical booms, operating tables, and operating room integration systems. Operating tables leads the market in terms of market size; whereas, the operating room integration systems and operating booms are expected to be the two fastest growing segments in the coming years due to increasing demand for hybrid operating rooms, which require these equipment for proper equipment integration and space management.Operating tables are further segmented on the basis of types as standard operating table and specialty operating tables. Specialty operating tables are expected to grow at the faster rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand for specialty operating tables.
Some of the companies operating in the global operating room equipment market are Karl Stroz GmbH & Co. KG, Berchtold Corporation, NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC, TRUMPF GmbH & CO. KG, Skytron, LLC, Steris Corporation, Getinge Group, Mizuho OSI, Eschmann Equipment, and Stryker Corporation.
