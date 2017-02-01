 
Exentrics launches Digital Strategy and Consulting Services For SMB Technology Companies

A well-known technology and digital marketing professional, Sumit Debnath announced the launch of Exentrics- A digital marketing and consulting services company for small and medium Technology companies.
 
 
PUNE, India - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Exentrics addresses a niche SMB technology segment, one that has been deprived of competent solution providers. Over the last decade digital marketing agencies and independent players have mushroomed in every nook and corner of the country, but the industry is still ripe for competent professionals and consultants that can provide asystematic, sustainable and result driven digital marketing solution. Exentrics as a company does not operate in an "a la carte" service model; instead it aims to leverage the years of experience of the leadership driving results for SMB technology companies in the country, and implement a 360 degree model that guarantees digital success.

Exentrics intends to help software & technology, product or services companies leverage the power of digital platforms by creating a 360-degree solution starting from strategy consulting, tactical planning to meticulous execution of business results driven, customer experience and acquisition programs through the digital channels.

"Exentrics adopts a substantially different approach, starting right from understanding and analyzing businesses for suitability of success through varied channels, ideation and design of a strategy, choosing exactly the right marketing and customer acquisition program that will allow brands to grow manifold, with the acquisition costs and ROI being the primary decision drivers. Digital success is not just about having a website that people visit or having a presence on social platforms, it is about how an organization consciously leverages these channels and platforms for nurturing relationships, building their brand equity, identifying business opportunities and harnessing these channels as growth enablers." said Sumit Debnath Founder and CEO of Exentrics.

The highly enthusiastic team at Exentrics consists of marketers, communication specialists, creative nerds, technologists, product specialists, business analysts and consultants;a combination of skillsets which is rare in the digital agency ecosystem in India. In terms of competencies, Exentrics offers a full spectrum including content marketing, social media marketing and advertising, search engine optimization, search engine marketing and advertising, web designing, email marketing & video marketing and also inside sales and sales support.

About Exentrics:

Exentrics (https://www.exentrics.com/) is a Digital marketing strategy & consulting company focused on designing and executing growth strategies exclusively for SMB technology companies to acquire profitable customers through digital channels.Exentricshelps CXO's of software and technology product or services companies leverage the power of digital platforms to build sustainable and predictable business growth channels starting from strategy consulting, tactical planning to meticulous execution of business results driven, customer experience and acquisition programs through the digital medium.

Contact
Shailesh Puri
Markting Manager at Exentrics
020-66203929
shailesh.puri@exentrics.com
End
Source:Exentrics Digital Private Limited
Email:***@exentrics.com
Tags:Digital Marketing Services, Digital advertising services, Digital strategy consultant
Industry:Software
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Companies
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
