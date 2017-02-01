News By Tag
Exentrics launches Digital Strategy and Consulting Services For SMB Technology Companies
A well-known technology and digital marketing professional, Sumit Debnath announced the launch of Exentrics- A digital marketing and consulting services company for small and medium Technology companies.
Exentrics intends to help software & technology, product or services companies leverage the power of digital platforms by creating a 360-degree solution starting from strategy consulting, tactical planning to meticulous execution of business results driven, customer experience and acquisition programs through the digital channels.
"Exentrics adopts a substantially different approach, starting right from understanding and analyzing businesses for suitability of success through varied channels, ideation and design of a strategy, choosing exactly the right marketing and customer acquisition program that will allow brands to grow manifold, with the acquisition costs and ROI being the primary decision drivers. Digital success is not just about having a website that people visit or having a presence on social platforms, it is about how an organization consciously leverages these channels and platforms for nurturing relationships, building their brand equity, identifying business opportunities and harnessing these channels as growth enablers." said Sumit Debnath Founder and CEO of Exentrics.
The highly enthusiastic team at Exentrics consists of marketers, communication specialists, creative nerds, technologists, product specialists, business analysts and consultants;
About Exentrics:
Exentrics (https://www.exentrics.com/
Contact
Shailesh Puri
Markting Manager at Exentrics
020-66203929
shailesh.puri@
