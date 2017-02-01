 
SkyTran to Build Driverless Vehicle in India at own cost

 
 
INDORE, India - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- skyTran, a NASA Space Act company, headquartered at the NASA Ames Research Center, California is among three firm that the government has selected to build driverless vehicles (pod cars) that run along a pre-determined route. "skyTran Inc., is now ready to build a one-kilometer pilot track in India at its own cost as required by a government panel, All we ask for is a welcoming technology and an investor-savvy framework that promotes and encourages innovation, Ankur Bhatnagar, vice-president of skyTran Asia said. The company will finance the project on its own, or explore a private investor, but will not search for financial aid from the government, he added.

The move comes after a NITI Aayog panel cleared transport minister Nitin Gadkari's proposal to test 3 rapid transport systems using pod cars. The three companies that have won approval are Metrino PRT, Ultra Global PRT and skyTran and all of which will form joint ventures with Indian companies.

The government think tank had mandated that these innovative technologies should be experimented on a pilot stretch of about 1 km in different places, where the bidders will execute the pilot at their own risk and cost. As per company proposals, Ultra will cost around Rs 75 core per km, skyTran Rs 90 crore per km and Metrino Rs 50-60 crore per km.

skyTran has access to a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and strengths. It is able to integrate NASA expertise, assets, and information with its own core competencies. skyTran is a rapid transit system that runs on magnetic levitation and uses personal rapid transit (PRT) architecture, generally called pod taxis. The vehicles fly on a cushion of magnetic field at high speed. In the past six months, India has come forward as a hot destination for several transport technology giants, including Hyperloop and Hyperloop-I who are looking to sell rapid transit systems.

Source:
Email:***@pinnaclefinancial.in Email Verified
Disclaimer
