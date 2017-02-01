News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SkyTran to Build Driverless Vehicle in India at own cost
The move comes after a NITI Aayog panel cleared transport minister Nitin Gadkari's proposal to test 3 rapid transport systems using pod cars. The three companies that have won approval are Metrino PRT, Ultra Global PRT and skyTran and all of which will form joint ventures with Indian companies.
The government think tank had mandated that these innovative technologies should be experimented on a pilot stretch of about 1 km in different places, where the bidders will execute the pilot at their own risk and cost. As per company proposals, Ultra will cost around Rs 75 core per km, skyTran Rs 90 crore per km and Metrino Rs 50-60 crore per km.
skyTran has access to a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and strengths. It is able to integrate NASA expertise, assets, and information with its own core competencies. skyTran is a rapid transit system that runs on magnetic levitation and uses personal rapid transit (PRT) architecture, generally called pod taxis. The vehicles fly on a cushion of magnetic field at high speed. In the past six months, India has come forward as a hot destination for several transport technology giants, including Hyperloop and Hyperloop-I who are looking to sell rapid transit systems.
For Daily Market Updates, Please visit http://www.pinnaclefinancial.in/
Contact
Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory
9039035252
***@pinnaclefinancial.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse