yStats.com's new report: Mobile payments growing in Asia-Pacific

The report includes information about the payment methods used by online shoppers in this region's major markets, captures important trends and provides valuable insights into consumers' preferences related to the use of digital payments.

Infographic: Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2016

Contact

yStats.com Press team

***@ystats.com yStats.com Press team

End

--is theglobal region by B2C E-Commerce sales, featuring various fast growing and advanced online retail markets. Although the rankings of top online payment methods vary by country, the yStats.com report reveals a: the growing use of mobile payments. Shoppers inareto use innovative payment methods such as mobile wallets than consumers in other regions worldwide, with aroundof Internet usersto being able to make more payments with their mobile devices, according to a survey cited in the yStats.com report.is one of the leaders of the mobile trend. The number of mobile payment users in this country is catching up with the number of online payment users, while theof mobile payments made through third-party services likeandalready outpaced desktop-based Internet payments in 2016. The figures cited in the yStats.com publication for other markets also indicate theadoption of mobile payment methods. For instance, inthe daily average value of payments made with mobile cardsby a strongfigure, and inmobile wallets are projected totheir share of E-Commerce payments by several percentage points by 2020.Furthermore, the yStats.com report sheds light on payment-related preferences of online shoppers inby citing multiple consumer surveys. While many digital buyers in countries such asandare happy to pay for their online purchases by bank card, inmarkets such asand, ATM or online bank transfer are more appealing payment methods. In addition, bothandare valued by consumers when making payments online or via mobile devices.For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/ wp-content/uploads/ 2017/02/2017010... Press Contact:yStats.com GmbH & Co. KGBehringstrasse 28a, D-22765 HamburgPhone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51E-Mail: press@ystats.comInternet: www.ystats.comTwitter: www.twitter.com/ystatsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystatsFacebook: www.facebook.com/ystats