 
News By Tag
* Onlineshopping
* Online Shopping
* Ecommerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hamburg
  Hamburg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


yStats.com's new report: Mobile payments growing in Asia-Pacific

The report includes information about the payment methods used by online shoppers in this region's major markets, captures important trends and provides valuable insights into consumers' preferences related to the use of digital payments.
 
 
Infographic: Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2016
Infographic: Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2016
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Onlineshopping
* Online Shopping
* Ecommerce

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany

Subject:
* Reports

HAMBURG, Germany - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Asia-Pacific is the largest global region by B2C E-Commerce sales, featuring various fast growing and advanced online retail markets. Although the rankings of top online payment methods vary by country, the yStats.com report reveals a clear overarching trend: the growing use of mobile payments. Shoppers in Asia-Pacific are more likely to use innovative payment methods such as mobile wallets than consumers in other regions worldwide, with around one-half of Internet users looking forward to being able to make more payments with their mobile devices, according to a survey cited in the yStats.com report.

China is one of the leaders of the mobile trend. The number of mobile payment users in this country is catching up with the number of online payment users, while the volume of mobile payments made through third-party services like Alipay and Tenpay already outpaced desktop-based Internet payments in 2016. The figures cited in the yStats.com publication for other markets also indicate the increasing adoption of mobile payment methods. For instance, in South Korea the daily average value of payments made with mobile cards grew by a strong double-digit figure, and in India mobile wallets are projected to increase their share of E-Commerce payments by several percentage points by 2020.

Furthermore, the yStats.com report sheds light on payment-related preferences of online shoppers in Asia-Pacific by citing multiple consumer surveys. While many digital buyers in countries such as Japan and Australia are happy to pay for their online purchases by bank card, in Southeast Asian markets such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, ATM or online bank transfer are more appealing payment methods. In addition, both convenience and safety are valued by consumers when making payments online or via mobile devices.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/2017010...

Press Contact:

yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50

Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51

E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

Contact
yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
End
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
Tags:Onlineshopping, Online Shopping, Ecommerce
Industry:Business
Location:Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share