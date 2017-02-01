 
News By Tag
* Engineering
* Oil And Gas
* Energy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Esanda Engineering Announce New 2017 SPE London Ticket Giveaway

Brand new competition in conjunction with the Society of Petroleum Engineers London Section offers winners two free tickets to the prestigious SPE February Meeting.
 
 
Can you identify this rock?
Can you identify this rock?
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Engineering
Oil And Gas
Energy

Industry:
Energy

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Features

LONDON - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Esanda Engineering has announced a brand new competition in conjunction with the Society of Petroleum Engineers London Section. Esanda is an independent upstream oil and gas training and consultancy company, and they are proud sponsors of the SPE. Their competition offers winners two free tickets to attend the prestigious SPE February Meeting.

The event will take place on the evening of Tuesday 28th February, with evening lectures on Egypt, Shale gas development planning (IGAS) and Production Forecasting (IHS). This exclusive event will include pre-dinner and post-dinner talks with Rand Al-Obaidy, Senior Petroleum Engineer & North Africa BD Lead (Gaffney, Cline & Associates), Thomas Wilson, Subsurface Manager (IGas Energy), and Silvia Rey Gomez, Subject Matter Expert (IHS Markit). The dinner is a wonderful opportunity to hear from and meet with industry experts.

In order to win entrants need to identify a type of rock, and estimate the price of Brent Crude in US Dollars no later than 20th February 2017. Entries should be completed here: http://www.esandaengineering.com/landing-page/Esanda-comp...

About Esanda

Esanda is an independent upstream oil and gas consultancy specialising in industry specific training and field development planning services. Their operations are supported by their UK and Australia offices and satellite offices throughout the EMEA and APAC regions. Their training providers are practicing industry specialists who develop their in-house courses and work with clients to build bespoke training programmes. Their consulting service is based on insightful field development analysis, integrated where required, with all other E&P disciplines.

About SPE Europe

The Society of Petroleum Engineers Europe Ltd. is a not-for-profit, charitable organization devoted to the safe and efficient exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas resources for the benefit of all humans. SPE Europe is one of the entities of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Stichting, organized under the laws of The Netherlands, which is the governing organization for SPE worldwide.

SPE members are also engaged in educating the general public about the oil and natural gas industry – what we do, how we do it, and why it is important to the world economy. SPE members encourage young people to consider the many career opportunities presented by the oil and natural gas industry.
End
Source:
Email:***@esandaengineering.com
Posted By:***@esandaengineering.com Email Verified
Tags:Engineering, Oil And Gas, Energy
Industry:Energy
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Esanda Engineering PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share