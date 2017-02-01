News By Tag
Esanda Engineering Announce New 2017 SPE London Ticket Giveaway
Brand new competition in conjunction with the Society of Petroleum Engineers London Section offers winners two free tickets to the prestigious SPE February Meeting.
The event will take place on the evening of Tuesday 28th February, with evening lectures on Egypt, Shale gas development planning (IGAS) and Production Forecasting (IHS). This exclusive event will include pre-dinner and post-dinner talks with Rand Al-Obaidy, Senior Petroleum Engineer & North Africa BD Lead (Gaffney, Cline & Associates), Thomas Wilson, Subsurface Manager (IGas Energy), and Silvia Rey Gomez, Subject Matter Expert (IHS Markit). The dinner is a wonderful opportunity to hear from and meet with industry experts.
In order to win entrants need to identify a type of rock, and estimate the price of Brent Crude in US Dollars no later than 20th February 2017. Entries should be completed here: http://www.esandaengineering.com/
About Esanda
Esanda is an independent upstream oil and gas consultancy specialising in industry specific training and field development planning services. Their operations are supported by their UK and Australia offices and satellite offices throughout the EMEA and APAC regions. Their training providers are practicing industry specialists who develop their in-house courses and work with clients to build bespoke training programmes. Their consulting service is based on insightful field development analysis, integrated where required, with all other E&P disciplines.
About SPE Europe
The Society of Petroleum Engineers Europe Ltd. is a not-for-profit, charitable organization devoted to the safe and efficient exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas resources for the benefit of all humans. SPE Europe is one of the entities of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Stichting, organized under the laws of The Netherlands, which is the governing organization for SPE worldwide.
SPE members are also engaged in educating the general public about the oil and natural gas industry – what we do, how we do it, and why it is important to the world economy. SPE members encourage young people to consider the many career opportunities presented by the oil and natural gas industry.
