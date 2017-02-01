News By Tag
Tata Elxsi and MStar partner for providing Next Generation Set Top Box Software Solutions
This partnership brings together industry leading MStar STB chipset solutions with Tata Elxsi's solutions and professional services. Communication service providers, MSOs and OEMs are expected to gain from the partnership. As part of this partnership, Tata Elxsi's "RDK Prime" suite is made available on MStar STB chipset products. The suite is optimized to exploit the functionality for next-generation application demands from end consumers.
Tata Elxsi's "Prime" is a software suite that is available on leading and popular middleware including Android TV and RDK. It also includes new digital media components with an integrated app store, built-in analytics components, industry leading OTT media players, Cloud EPG, Cloud DVR, CAS and IoT agents.
The "RDK Prime" version, bundled with an HTML5 application framework, RDK specific back-end servers and a set of pre-developed and engaging TV applications, enables operators to reduce the time to roll out next-generation TV and interactive services based on RDK. The platform optimized, multi-screen capable solution comes with a customizable user interface, addressing the needs of MSOs and service providers.
Tata Elxsi partners with leading middleware, CAS and silicon/platform vendors for ensuring seamless system integration and deployment; backed with 25+ years of experience on industry standards such as DVB, MHP, MHEG and OCAP.
"Tata Elxsi's partnership with MStar platform helps operators launch new services faster at the same time, keeping the solutions future-proof. Added to it is the best-in-class customer experience provided at the platform and software levels. We expect this partnership to propel the adoption of new IP-based technologies at a much more rapid pace," said Sreekumar K P, Vice President of Broadcast Business Unit, at Tata Elxsi.
"We are pleased and confident on the start of a very promising partnership between both companies," said Bill Hsiung, Vice President of marketing at MStar Semiconductor, Inc. "Through the cooperation, we will deliver the most optimized platform and enable operators to provide richer and advanced TV experience to viewers around the world."
To know more on Tata Elxsi's RDK Prime, visit http://www.tataelxsi.com/
To know more on Tata Elxsi's DevOps solutions, visit http://www.tataelxsi.com/
About Tata Elxsi
Tata Elxsi is a leading global design and technology services company and part of the $100B Tata group. Tata Elxsi helps customers to develop & deploy innovative services and applications that drive new revenue streams, deliver greater operational efficiency, and improve customer experience.
Tata Elxsi has 25+ years of engineering and integration experience, global delivery capability and a rich ecosystem of customers and partners across the broadcast ecosystem. It helps customers across various stages - from assessing technology strategies and developing proof-of-concepts, through actual development, system integration, testing, deployment, and maintenance engineering.
Tata Elxsi brings unparalleled product/ service development and deployment support experience with leading MSOs and Broadcasters across North America, Europe, LATAM, Africa and APAC, backed by a global delivery presence.
About MStar Semiconductor, Inc.
MStar Semiconductor, Inc. ("MStar") is a world-class leader in Application Specific ICs ("ASIC") with a focus on consumer electronic products and communication applications. MStar has established a strong brand and leadership position in LCD controller, analog and digital TV and set-top box by fully leveraging its core expertise of cutting-edge design capabilities, continuous innovation, and premier customer-focused services.
Headquartered in Taiwan, MStar has a comprehensive global footprint of international R&D and customer support centers to provide a full range of total solutions for various consumer electronic applications.
