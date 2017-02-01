News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RCOM's Deal with Jio Might Help Former in Gaining Technological Edge
Mr. Anil Ambani in a conversation said, "We set an aggressive goal for RCom, to reduce debt from Rs 42,000 crore to zero. With the proposed Aircel transaction and the Brookfield towers deal, we will already be at around Rs 15,000 crore debt, down by over 70%". He further added that, "Had we sold 100% of the towers business, our debt would have been near zero —our target."
In another interview Ambani was heard mentioning that, "We at RCom recognised the opportunity to embark on a strategic partnership with a major player like Jio". He further elaborated by saying that, "We have now implemented a comprehensive agreement with Jio to trade and share our gold standard 850 MHz spectrum, and also share infrastructure of towers and fibre."
By implementing his father Dhirubhai Ambani's ideas when the Reliance group was falling short on expectations a few years back, Anil Ambani started to find opportunity in the face of adversity as the group urgently needed instantaneous planning and strong course of action. The actions that he could undertake at that point of time were to either enter into an agreement or consolidate with Mukesh Ambani's Jio on spectrum sharing.
He also added, "In a capital-intensive industry like telecom, this has converted our business model into an asset-light model for future growth, and saved the company billions of dollars, and given us access to a full next-generation 4G network on a pan-India basis."
It is Anil Ambani's firm belief that the deal with Jio will give enormous technological edge for RCOM.
Reference link: http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse