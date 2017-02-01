 
News By Tag
* Reliance Communications
* Reliance Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


RCOM's Deal with Jio Might Help Former in Gaining Technological Edge

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Reliance Communications
Reliance Group

Industry:
Business

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

NEW DELHI, India - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Mr. Anil Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Group formulated a strategy to reduce the debt that remained outstanding in RCOMs books. By selling stakes in the tower unit to US based company named Brookfield, the telco giant managed to bring down the debt. This deal is a part of the series of deals which also includes the merger between Aircel and RCOM. The merged entity is said to form India's fourth biggest telecom operator.

Mr. Anil Ambani in a conversation said, "We set an aggressive goal for RCom, to reduce debt from Rs 42,000 crore to zero. With the proposed Aircel transaction and the Brookfield towers deal, we will already be at around Rs 15,000 crore debt, down by over 70%". He further added that, "Had we sold 100% of the towers business, our debt would have been near zero —our target."

In another interview Ambani was heard mentioning that, "We at RCom recognised the opportunity to embark on a strategic partnership with a major player like Jio". He further elaborated by saying that, "We have now implemented a comprehensive agreement with Jio to trade and share our gold standard 850 MHz spectrum, and also share infrastructure of towers and fibre."

By implementing his father Dhirubhai Ambani's ideas when the Reliance group was falling short on expectations a few years back, Anil Ambani started to find opportunity in the face of adversity as the group urgently needed instantaneous planning and strong course of action. The actions that he could undertake at that point of time were to either enter into an agreement or consolidate with Mukesh Ambani's Jio on spectrum sharing.

He also added, "In a capital-intensive industry like telecom, this has converted our business model into an asset-light model for future growth, and saved the company billions of dollars, and given us access to a full next-generation 4G network on a pan-India basis."

It is Anil Ambani's firm belief that the deal with Jio will give enormous technological edge for RCOM.

Reference link: http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/company/corporat...
End
Source:Reliance Group
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Business PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share