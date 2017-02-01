 
Make My Blinds New Website Launches

Buying made to measure blinds online just got simpler! Little changes can make a big difference to user experience.
 
 
Make My Blinds
Make My Blinds
BRISTOL, England - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Make My Blinds, the new online made to measure blind startup based in Bristol, England, has just released their new website.

Their emphasis is on simplicity and providing made to measure blinds to customers with the least hassle. Their philosophy runs across their website, from the one-time data entry, to the helpful 'How To' videos - even as far as sending out free samples to customers. Now, there are other online and retailers, Make My Blinds are not claiming to be the first. But with a new site, and a strong focus on simplicity and customer service they have cornered a part of the market that is currently lacking focus.

Their site now has an easy to navigate drop down menu on the front page, heaps of content about different blind types - and the all important 'How to' videos. These are a major step in making measuring and installing blinds as simple as possible for the customer.

With a new one-time data entry system, you just enter your width and drop, and are shown all the blinds and their price on one page. No longer do you need to click onto a fabric, enter your measurements and click 'calculate'. This system is designed to save you time and help reduce the number of errors customers make. James, from Make My Blinds tells us that he was seeing customers entering their sizes wrong, especially after they had browsed multiple fabrics. And now with the website storing your sizes and showing you the price for every blind, you only need to enter it once. 'we have already seen a reduction in errors' James tells us, 'and that's great for everyone'.

With more improvements planned in the coming months, keep an eye on http://www.makemyblinds.co.uk to see what further improvements they have planned.

Contact
James Taylor
0800 368 8441
***@makemyblinds.co.uk
Source:
Email:***@makemyblinds.co.uk
Home Improvement, Diy, Made To Measure Blinds
Home
Bristol - Avon - England
Websites
