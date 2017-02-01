 
News By Tag
* Ionic Mobile App Development
* Mobile Application Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Open source
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wyncote
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Windzoon Technologies Announces Mobile App Development At Most Profitable Rates

 
 
Windzoon-Logo
Windzoon-Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ionic Mobile App Development
* Mobile Application Development

Industry:
* Open source

Location:
* Wyncote - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Services

WYNCOTE, Pa. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Wyncote, PA, USA,  World is in the era of digitalization and all of us are well-acquainted with the use of Internet and Digital Technology. Undoubtedly, Businesses are turning towards mobile technology with the vision to reach more and more people than ever.

Nowadays, Mobile applications are fitting at the place of our hail-fellows and help us to stay rationalized with the society. Therefore, businesses can rise as opportunists with their personalized Cell Phone applications and incessant online presence.

Mobile Apps are an elite mode of attaining highest levels of brand identification. With application one can support business to create online recognition and on the other hand, one can also make money out of their particular app. But expense to build and launch applications for different platforms are quite high.

In order to carry your business to the orb, you would surely need a Hybrid mobile application. While addressing Hybrid app it should be noted that codes for this application are required to be created once and further it can be used on numerous platforms like Android, iOS, and Windows. The process of Hybrid app creation is less time-consuming and more cost-effective.

Presently, Ionic, PhoneGap, and Xamarin are contemporary frameworks that are extensively used for Hybrid App development. Xamarin is Microsoft-owned Software Company providing the all-purpose scripting language for building cross-platform apps. While Apache Cordova, popularly known as PhoneGap is Adobe's company, it enables software programmers to build apps using CSS3, HTML5 and JS and its resulting apps are hybrid. Ionic holds an advantage on all open-source SDKs with its competency to work efficiently with other scripting languages on distinctive platforms.

WindZoon Technologies is the pre-eminent company providing superior solutions for Hybrid Application Development. It embraces a team of talented and experienced App developers, having expertise in Ionic, PhoneGap, and Xamarin together with other app development platforms. The application development solution by the company is finely coupled with the ongoing frameworks altogether in most profitable rates.

You can find more information from the website- http://www.windzoon.com

Address- Easton Rd, Wyncote, PA 19095, USA

Phone No. - +1 215-254-8675

Contact
Nilesh Pujara
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Ionic Mobile App Development, Mobile Application Development
Industry:Open source
Location:Wyncote - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share