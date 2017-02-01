 
Launching Future Landscape & Public Realm UAE Conference supported by Abu Dhabi Municipality

 
 
ABU DHABI, UAE - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Supported by Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Advanced Conferences & Meetings is proud to launch Future Landscape & Public Realm UAE Conference at The Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel, Abu Dhabi. This event constitutes a platform for creating sustainable, liveable and attractive cities through innovative landscaping and public realm initiatives.

Future Landscape & Public Realm UAE brought together key officials and decision makers from Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Khatib & Alami, ARUP, Arcadis, WAHO Design, GHD Global, Cracknell, DEC Engineering Consultants, Perkins+Will, and AECOM. This event featured many exciting presentations among which we can mention: "The Reem Downtown Masterplan" by Hrvoje Cindric from Arup, "A history of green spaces in Abu Dhabi" by Hala Al-Amine from Abu Dhabi City Municipality, "From one extreme to another: Undertaking a project in Antarctica" by Martin Valentine from Abu Dhabi City Municipality, "Utilisation of treated sewage effluent for landscape irrigation in Abu Dhabi City" by Dr. Ammar Jarrar and Eng. Husain Al Saeedi from Abu Dhabi City Municipality.

The response to this event was hugely positive as delegates and sponsors enjoyed a stellar line-up of speakers as well as the opportunity to network with the industry's key decision makers. "It was a very good conference, and very well organised" said a Senior Landscape Architect from Abu Dhabi City Municipality, "Amazing conference with full information regarding new developments in the landscape industry" stated a Project Design Engineer from Abu Dhabi City Municipality, "I highly recommend ACM's conferences, if they keep this high level of events' management and excellent topic selection" said a Senior Project Manager from Abu Dhabi City Municipality, "From what I see, this event is a market leader in public realm" stated an Associate from Arup.

Future Landscape & Public Realm UAE was held with the participation of Land F/X, GreenBlue Urban, ANS global, KDF, Kinley, Citiscape, Consent, m-tech, and Techno Specialist.

For more information about the conference, please visit www.futurelandscapeuae.com
Source:Advanced Conferences & Meetings
