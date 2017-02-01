News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BlueCielo Appoints New Strategic Partner to Further Extend Reach in Asia-Pacific Region
Atos Expertise and Local Presence Will Serve Customers and Expand Business Opportunities in Rapidly Growing Asian Markets as the Newest Member of the BlueCielo Global Partner Alliance.
"We are very pleased to form a strategic partnership with Atos in Asia-Pacific. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to extend our reach in the region especially to new customers of all sizes. By combining our expertise in leveraging solutions for engineering information management and Atos' vision and expanding footprint towards a digital future, we can define exciting new business opportunities together" said Willem-Jan Scholten, CEO of BlueCielo.
Herbert Leung, CEO of Atos in Asia Pacific added: "Atos has made great strides to keep ourselves and our ecosystem of customers, partners, and alliances ahead of the digital curve. Our mission has been to create sustainable businesses, and in the coming years this will further accelerate to meet the demands of the digital future. Atos comes with rich credentials in delivering innovative technologies and services reinforced by our commitment to go to market with industry leaders to deliver beyond industry standards. We are pleased to partner BlueCielo to enhance our customers' overall business operations."
About Atos
Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa 100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa € 12 billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify, and Worldline.
About BlueCielo
BlueCielo provides solutions to manage engineering information throughout the asset lifecycle. BlueCielo Meridian software connects maintenance and engineering, supports concurrent plant modifications, and improves data handover.
BlueCielo solutions transform engineering data into actionable plant information, keeping our users informed, compliant, and in control. Serving the world's largest enterprises in the Chemical, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, and Utility industries, the Meridian product line increases data integrity, auditability, and efficiency - enabling users to improve productivity and efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, reduce risk, and manage change. With BlueCielo, owner operators run their plants more effectively, safely, sustainably, and profitably.
The company is headquartered in The Netherlands and has offices across the United States, Europe, Brazil, and in Singapore, as well as an international network of partners that ensures local service and support. BlueCielo is an official partner of Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and SolidWorks.
To learn more about BlueCielo see www.bluecieloecm.com and follow @BlueCieloECM (https://twitter.com/
Media Contact
Huw Roberts
+1 484 870 1269
huw.roberts@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse