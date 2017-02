Tough Tourers Brings Motorcycling & Tourism to Nigerian Riders

Motorcycle Touring In Nigeria Gets More Fun With Tough Tourers

-- Tough Tourers was developed by a group of experienced international Nigerian riders, and is a novel platform dedicated to promoting and encouraging motorcycle touring and long-distance riding, with the added advantage of exploring the sights and sounds of Nigeria in the unique way that only motorcycling can provide.Tough Tourers hosts structured tours for interested participants such as The Nigeria Cross Tour, The Nigeria National Parks Tour, The Nigeria Bridges Tour amongst others. Participants can also get to create their own custom tour, taking advantage of the structure and support mechanisms that Tough Tourers provides.After successful completion of each tour, participants will have their rides certified. They will be awarded with a corresponding "Finisher's Pin" to recognize their achievement, along with the title of being Nigeria's Toughest Riders. They also get to have bragging rights as they rake up more miles on their motorcycles.Interested riders may sign up for the tour of their choice at http://www.toughtourers.org