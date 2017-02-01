News By Tag
Tough Tourers Brings Motorcycling & Tourism to Nigerian Riders
Motorcycle Touring In Nigeria Gets More Fun With Tough Tourers
Tough Tourers hosts structured tours for interested participants such as The Nigeria Cross Tour, The Nigeria National Parks Tour, The Nigeria Bridges Tour amongst others. Participants can also get to create their own custom tour, taking advantage of the structure and support mechanisms that Tough Tourers provides.
After successful completion of each tour, participants will have their rides certified. They will be awarded with a corresponding "Finisher's Pin" to recognize their achievement, along with the title of being Nigeria's Toughest Riders. They also get to have bragging rights as they rake up more miles on their motorcycles.
Interested riders may sign up for the tour of their choice at http://www.toughtourers.org
