 
News By Tag
* Sports
* Motorcycling
* Tourism
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ikeja
  Lagos State
  Nigeria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Tough Tourers Brings Motorcycling & Tourism to Nigerian Riders

Motorcycle Touring In Nigeria Gets More Fun With Tough Tourers
 
IKEJA, Nigeria - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Tough Tourers was developed by a group of experienced international Nigerian riders, and is a novel platform dedicated to promoting and encouraging motorcycle touring and long-distance riding, with the added advantage of exploring the sights and sounds of Nigeria in the unique way that only motorcycling can provide.

Tough Tourers hosts structured tours for interested participants such as The Nigeria Cross Tour, The Nigeria National Parks Tour, The Nigeria Bridges Tour amongst others. Participants can also get to create their own custom tour, taking advantage of the structure and support mechanisms that Tough Tourers provides.

After successful completion of each tour, participants will have their rides certified. They will be awarded with a corresponding "Finisher's Pin" to recognize their achievement, along with the title of being Nigeria's Toughest Riders. They also get to have bragging rights as they rake up more miles on their motorcycles.

Interested riders may sign up for the tour of their choice at http://www.toughtourers.org

Contact
Tough Tourers
***@toughtourers.org
End
Source:Tough Tourers
Email:***@toughtourers.org
Tags:Sports, Motorcycling, Tourism
Industry:Sports
Location:Ikeja - Lagos State - Nigeria
Subject:Companies
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Syreeta Akinyede News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share