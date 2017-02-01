News By Tag
Immunoassay Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
In 2015, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and Enzyme-linked ImmunoSpot (ELISPOT) assay dominated the global immunoassay technology market due to their high sensitivity and long term presence in the market. Oncology segment is witnessing a significant growth driven by the high incidence of cancer diseases. North America is anticipated to be the largest market for immunoassay, whereas Asia Pacific and MEA are projected to grow at a faster pace. The aging US population is supporting the market demand, since the requirement of these medical devices is higher in the elderly population.
The technological advancements, rising investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector by government and corporate sector and rapidly growing healthcare market in emerging countries such as China and India are the factors favouring the market growth in this region.
Some of the key players in the global immunoassay market include Roche Diagnostics Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Abbott Laboratories, Inc, Luminex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Alere, Inc., Qiagen NV, Meridian Life Science, Inc and Syntron Bioresearch, Inc.
Products & Services Covered:
• Software and Services
• Analyzers
o Purchase Modes Analysers
o Analyser Type
• Reagents & KITS
o Radioimmunoassay (RIA)
o Western Blot
o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
o Enzyme-Linked Immunospot (ELISPOT)
o Rapid Tests
o Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Reagents
Technologies Covered:
• Radio Immunoassays (RIA)
• Nephelometric Immunoassay
• Western Blot
• Fluorescence Immunoassay
• Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
• Rapid Tests
• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
• Chemiluminescence Immunoassay
• Enzyme-linked ImmunoSpot (ELISPOT) Assay
End Users Covered:
• Pharma & Biotech Firms
• Blood Banks
• Hospitals
• Clinical Laboratories
• Academic Research Centers
• Contract Research Organizations
• Other End Users
Applications Covered:
• Cardiology
• Autoimmune Disorders
• Oncology
• Toxicology
• Infectious Diseases
• Neonatal Screening
• Hematology and Blood Screening
• Endocrinology
• Bone and Mineral Disorders
• Other Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
