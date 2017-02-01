Immunoassay Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the global immunoassay market is estimated at $16.35 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% to reach $33.72 billion by 2022. Technological advancements and increasing geriatric population worldwide are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. Increasing incidences of infectious & chronic diseases, demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques, broad usage of immunoassays in oncology, growing need of reagents and speed, cost effectiveness & accuracy of immunoassay are additional drivers playing a key role in the growth of immunoassay market. However, execution of excise duty by the U.S. government and low detection limit are the factors limiting the market growth. Expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific acts as opportunity for immunoassay market.In 2015, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and Enzyme-linked ImmunoSpot (ELISPOT) assay dominated the global immunoassay technology market due to their high sensitivity and long term presence in the market. Oncology segment is witnessing a significant growth driven by the high incidence of cancer diseases. North America is anticipated to be the largest market for immunoassay, whereas Asia Pacific and MEA are projected to grow at a faster pace. The aging US population is supporting the market demand, since the requirement of these medical devices is higher in the elderly population.The technological advancements, rising investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector by government and corporate sector and rapidly growing healthcare market in emerging countries such as China and India are the factors favouring the market growth in this region.Some of the key players in the global immunoassay market include Roche Diagnostics Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Abbott Laboratories, Inc, Luminex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Alere, Inc., Qiagen NV, Meridian Life Science, Inc and Syntron Bioresearch, Inc.• Software and Services• Analyzerso Purchase Modes Analyserso Analyser Type• Reagents & KITSo Radioimmunoassay (RIA)o Western Bloto Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)o Enzyme-Linked Immunospot (ELISPOT)o Rapid Testso Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Reagents• Radio Immunoassays (RIA)• Nephelometric Immunoassay• Western Blot• Fluorescence Immunoassay• Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)• Rapid Tests• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)• Chemiluminescence Immunoassay• Enzyme-linked ImmunoSpot (ELISPOT) Assay• Pharma & Biotech Firms• Blood Banks• Hospitals• Clinical Laboratories• Academic Research Centers• Contract Research Organizations• Other End Users• Cardiology• Autoimmune Disorders• Oncology• Toxicology• Infectious Diseases• Neonatal Screening• Hematology and Blood Screening• Endocrinology• Bone and Mineral Disorders• Other Applications• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementhttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/immunoassay-market