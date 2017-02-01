New High Level Network Infrastructure Design Program Launches in the US

The popular Certified Network Infrastructure Design Professional (CNIDP®), designed and delivered by sector experts CNet Training is expanding into the US this year.

-- After success in the UK and Europe, the CNIDP® launched in the Middle East last year and the continued success has led it to expand into the US. The Middle East program saw Shuchi Goyal become the first woman in the world to attain the official CNIDP® certification.The program will be taught throughout the US, starting in New York in April, followed by programs in Ashburn, Charlotte and Dallas. Students learn how to complete a detailed network infrastructure design project and deliver this to the market. They also learn the process of evolving a customer statement of requirements and can make detailed design decisions based on client requirements compliant with national and international standards, in addition to generating accurate bills of materials and accompanying cost calculations. Successful students have the knowledge and skills to confidently deliver detailed design documentation via an effective tender response.Those who successfully complete the CNIDP® gain an official CNIDP® certification, an internationally recognised level 5 Professional BTEC qualification, use of the CNIDP® logo and the use of post nominal title.Taught by CNet's expert instructors, who themselves have years of experience in the industry, allows CNIDP® students to benefit from shared real-life experiences. This provides extra value and added confidence that students are receiving first class education from the global leaders in network infrastructure education (the only dedicated industry education provider in the world to award both qualifications and certifications). As a result, employers can benefit from a right-first time, technically accurate tender response and the added competitive advantage that stems from this within the marketplace.CNet Training's CEO, Andrew Stevens said: "Due to the success around the world, we have high predications that the CNIDP® in the US will be just as successful. The thing that sets the CNIDP® apart from other similar programs is that there is a high mix of practical hands-on content with case study design work that really demonstrates student's skills and design abilities, and this is also taken a step further to provide the all-important tender response documentation, seeing the design process all the way through from inception. The CNIDP® joins CNet's other programs that are already taught throughout the US. However, this isn't the only thing CNet Training will be bringing to the US in the future… watch this space for further exciting developments."