BP Auto Spares India Speaks About the Most Fuel-Efficient Vehicles from Mahindra
When it comes to purchasing a vehicle, fuel-efficiency is one of the deciding factors. BP Auto Spares India speaks about the most fuel-efficient Mahindra vehicles on offer.
He says, "In the diesel segment, the KUV 100 tops the list. It comes equipped with a mFalcon D75 1.2-turbocharged 3-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 77bhp of power at 3725rpm and 190Nm of torque. Mated to a five-speed transmission, it offers a mileage of 25 kmpl. Next in line is the Verito Vibe, which offers a decent mileage of 20.8 kmpl. It comes with a 1.5 litre dCi CRDi 4-cylinder 8 valve diesel engine that produces 65 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque. While its fuel tank capacity is 50 litres, the ground clearance is 172 mm, turning radius is 5.25 metres, and wheelbase is 2630 mm."
Moving on to the electric vehicles, he says, "The eSupro excels in this segment. Powered by a DI Turbo Diesel Engine churning 45 HP (34 kW) of power, this 8 seater offers an exceptional driving and traveling experience. Thanks to its Advanced Fuel Smart Technology, the vehicle gives out a mileage of 23.5 km/l. Along with that, there's electric power steering and 5 speed transmission, which enable it to run at a maximum speed of 95 kmph."
Commenting on the commercial vehicles from Mahindra, he speaks about the Jeeto. He says, "When it comes to city trucks, the Jeeto is a class apart. Rendering a fuel-efficiency of a whopping 37.6 km/l, this city mini-truck offers the ease of driving a compact sized vehicle having great pick up, acceleration, gradeability, and driveability. On the inside too, it offers exceptional comfort for the driver and the co-driver. With a trendy dashboard, attractive dual-tone themed interiors, and sturdy Mahindra truck parts, the vehicle is easy to drive even through narrow lanes and crowded streets. Then there is the sensitive steering system, which enables safe turning while carrying heavy loads."
He says, "Those on the lookout of Mahindra spares may get in touch with us and we shall provide them with the required parts in the least possible time. We have a wide variety of auto spares on offer, and that too at reasonable prices."
