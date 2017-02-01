News By Tag
Business and IT step into the real user seat with Dynatrace's Visually Complete
Visual experience across mobile and desktop web apps captured and analyzed against business and marketing outcomes
The pressure on business and IT to define and set benchmarks for outstanding customer experience is at an all time high. However, until now, it's been impossible to see and capture the visual experience for a real user – instead, businesses have used various speed metrics to interpret experience and set performance benchmarks.
"Customer experience is the true differentiator today, and the only way we can improve the experience is with accurate, contextual measurements and insights. Visually Complete dashboards capture the visual experiences of real customers, as if you were sitting beside them. The visual data connects performance to business outcomes and accelerates performance improvement cycles, driving alignment across IT and the business," explains Marc Olesen, SVP & General Manager, Digital Experience at Dynatrace.
Amongst Dynatrace's early adopters is Belgium-based bank, KBC, who can attest to the fact that Visually Complete accomplishes a full picture of the user experience picture for the first time. Thomas Rotté, Chief Performance Officer explains, "We're really excited about this analysis capability. There are so many moving parts to the customer experience and the visual data for real users was the missing piece of the puzzle. Now we're in the customer's seat and can automatically see how the experience is impacting our business. It's super powerful and fully automated, and helps to align IT, marketing, business leadership and our customers for the first time."
Klaus Enzenhofer, Senior Technology Strategist for Dynatrace Labs in Austria expands on the significance of having Visually Complete available for real user monitoring, "You can never account for all the different locations, devices, operating systems and browser types used by consumers without real user monitoring. And when it comes to speed and page load times – which ones do you measure? First byte, full response time or DOM interactive?
Delving deeper into the value of Visually Complete from an application development point of view, Mr Enzenhofer continued, "Without a visual representation of the real user experience, it's easy to have a discrepancy between what a customer sees as a good experience and what a developer believes is a good experience. For example, in the case of traditional HTML sites, speed metrics might say that a page has loaded slowly, when from a visual perspective enough content has appeared for the user to be able to engage and interact. This was a technical gap in the data that we had to close for our customers, and their feedback has been brilliant."
Visually Complete will be integrated into the platform in April and features live on stage from Dynatrace's global Perform 2017 (https://www.dynatrace.com/
