Valentine's Day Menu at Antonello Ristorante

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- $75 Per Person, Plus Tax and Gratuity

A la Carte Prices Below

Antipasto $25

Carpaccio di Polipo e Aragosta

Thinly sliced octopus and Maine lobster drizzled with organic Tuscan olive oil and fresh squeezed lemon.

Topped with roasted heirloom tomatoes and arugula

Primi $48

Ravioli d' Aragosta

Heart shaped lobster ravioli in a saffron cream sauce with lobster claws and seaweed caviar

Secondi $60

Arogosta al Burro Bianco

Grilled lobster tail served with saffron Spanish race topped with a white wine and European butter sauce.

(A la Carte includes three lobster tails)

Dolce $11

Cuori di Cioccolato

Heart shaped chocolate mousse cake

Highly rated in the noted Zagat Guide for several years, Antonello Ristorante has earned a sterling reputation for having served luminaries the world over including presidents, foreign dignitaries, movie stars, entertainers, industrialists and other leaders. Co-Executive Chefs Salvatore Ferrara and Gino Buonanoce are earning kudos for reinventing the long-standing lunch and dinner menus of Italian fare to offer today's guests what they are looking for. New items boast high flavor profiles, more organic ingredients and an overall lighter approach to preparing them.
Source:Antonello Ristorante
Page Updated Last on: Feb 07, 2017
