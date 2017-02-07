Valentine's Day Menu at Antonello Ristorante

interior 1

-- $75 Per Person, Plus Tax and GratuityA la Carte Prices BelowThinly sliced octopus and Maine lobster drizzled with organic Tuscan olive oil and fresh squeezed lemon.Topped with roasted heirloom tomatoes and arugulaHeart shaped lobster ravioli in a saffron cream sauce with lobster claws and seaweed caviarGrilled lobster tail served with saffron Spanish race topped with a white wine and European butter sauce.(A la Carte includes three lobster tails)Heart shaped chocolate mousse cakeHighly rated in the noted Zagat Guide for several years, Antonello Ristorante has earned a sterling reputation for having served luminaries the world over including presidents, foreign dignitaries, movie stars, entertainers, industrialists and other leaders. Co-Executive Chefs Salvatore Ferrara and Gino Buonanoce are earning kudos for reinventing the long-standing lunch and dinner menus of Italian fare to offer today's guests what they are looking for. New items boast high flavor profiles, more organic ingredients and an overall lighter approach to preparing them.