Atlas Copco Bolt Tightening Solutions launches a new tensioner for diesel engine cylinder heads
Atlas Copco Bolt Tightening Solutions launches a new tensioner kit specifically designed for maintenance and repair of the Caterpillar 3600 series of diesel engines for gas compression applications.
This new product simplifies the way the compression head (head swing) is tensioned and makes the complete maintenance process easier, faster and safer. The product kit comprises 4 direct fit tensioners together with 4 high pressure hoses, an air, hand or electric pump and a calibration certificate. It is currently available ex-stock.
Through their distributor DNI Bolting Solutions, Peace Country Compression asked Atlas Copco in Canada for a lighter, safer and less expensive tool than the one they were currently using. In answer to the request the engineering team at Tentec designed the new compact and rugged tensioner with a 1 – 5/8" direct fit. The photo shows the Tentec range tensioner (right) alongside the previously used tool.
Further Details: Roy Sheldon. Tentec Product Range. Atlas Copco Bolt Tightening Solutions, Plymouth House. Guns Lane, West Bromwich, West Midlands B70 9HS. Tel: + 44 (0) 121 524 1990
Fax: + 44 (0) 121 524 1999
E-mail: sales@tentec.net Web: http://www.tentec.net http://www.atlascopco.co.uk/
UK Press Contact:
Eileen Holmes-Ievers. In Press Public Relations Ltd. St John's Chapel, High Street, Lambourn, Berkshire. RG17 8XL. Tel. +44 (0)1488 674200
E-mail: eileen@inpress.co.uk
