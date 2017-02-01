 
Explore Your Business At The Gaur Sadar Bazar Noida Extension

The Gaursons India limited launches the Gaur Sadar bazar a new commercial shop located at Gaur city, Noida. This commercial project developed with many latest technologies and amenities as well as latest architecture.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Gaursons group is the best-experienced real estate company in the market because of their unique creations in their every project. The Gaursons India limited launches the Gaur Sadar bazar a new commercial shop located at Gaur city, Noida. This commercial project developed with many latest technologies and amenities as well as latest architecture. The shops in the Gaur Sadar bazar are available in different sizes with the affordable price and it is located on the first floor of the Guar city center. This project includes commercial shops, retail shops, shops for business purpose etc so that these shops are perfectly fit for your business. Apart from the price, the features of the building such as clean and green environment attract the buyer a lot. It also offers banquet halls, offices, multiplex, and much more commercial purpose. The Gaur City Sadar Bazaar Noida extension is the perfect destination for exploring the fashion and trendy shopping experience. Moreover, it is the shopping mall, which satisfies all the daily needs of the people and makes it as the best place to spend the leisure time with your loved one.

How The Guar Sadar Bazar Useful For Business:

This commercial site provides the perfect destination for doing the business. The special events and promotions for your business regularly take place at this place. Therefore, if you can promote your business and make some brand in the market. You can also start up your business in the Guar city mall that ensures a unique shopping experience. It includes features like lifts, lobby, and sitting area as well as outside landscape so that you can feel a luxury experience.

For more information:

http://www.gaur.net.in/city/center/sadar-bazar/

09582279644

Source:gaur group
Email:***@glorice.com Email Verified
