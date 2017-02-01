Waiwera Water slashes prices for embracing the "Year of Giving"

End

--As part of its continuous efforts to support theinitiative in the UAE, Waiwera water, the world's leading artesian water brand has slashed its prices by 25 percent for the entire year.Adyton One General Trading, the sole distributor of Waiwera Artesian water in the UAE announced the launch of the initiative in coordination with the Year of Giving (2017), which was introduced by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The premium water "Waiwera" will offer a twenty-five percent off on each carton.Ahmed Al Raeesi, Chairman of Adyton One General Trading, said, "We are pleased to be supporting such initiatives that are aligned with the UAE's vision 2021; supporting the "initiative is part of our commitment to spreading the values of giving in our own way.""At Waiwera we take steps to highlight the importance of a healthy lifestyle among the members of the society. With this initiative, we aim to spread awareness about the unique benefits of artesian water while making it accessible to everyone."Bringing down the prices is not the first step the company has taken in expressing its solidarity with the UAE's initiative. Last month the company in coordination with the Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC) had announced the launch of an endowment initiative to support kidney patients by allocating a certain percentage of its sales to support this social cause.Since 1875, Waiwera Water has drawn its water from an artesian aquifer in one of the purest places on Earth, New Zealand's Waiwera Valley. The first premium bottled water from the Southern Hemisphere; Waiwera Water was voted the world's best water in 2008 by Decanter Magazine and has also won prestigious design awards.Adyton One General Trading has acquired the distribution rights for Waiwera Artesian Water across the UAE and Middle East, Egypt & Lebanon. Founded in 2012, the company is in partnership with the Armed Forces Cooperative Society and part of H.H. Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises.Shadi Abou AssiInto All Marketing Solutions04/ 4211568