News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wakefield Business Gets a Twitter Boost From Theo Paphitis
Virtual Hand, the Ossett based firm of virtual personal assistants received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis last week.
As a result Virtual Hand received 10% more followers on Twitter, increasing weekly as winners past and present follow each other, a boost to business enquiries and are now exclusively profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com (http://www.theopaphitissbs.com/))
Michelle Poole, Owner of Virtual Hand says: "We've really enjoyed taking part and receiving support from Theo. This is a great boost for our business not to mention great recognition for the hard work we all put in to make this business a success – it's certainly helped spread the word about what we do to his following.
"We're now looking forward to growing our business further and selling our service packages through the exclusive members' platform."
Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: "We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website and Shop #SBS will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Virtual Hand every success."
The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has 1700 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.
#SBS Winners now also have access to the exclusive members' selling platform www.shopsbs.co.uk where hundreds of winners are already selling thousands of products, from unique gifts and bespoke furniture to pet toys or jewellery. It is another opportunity for the #SBS winners to turn tweets into sales.
Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8 PM and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.
For further information about Small Business Sunday please visit www.theopaphitissbs.com.
Contact
Chew PR
***@chewpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse