-- Mozilla Firefox is one of the most popular web browsers and rightly so. It has so many users friendly features and effortlessly provides a seamless web browsing experience which has made it a primary web browser.If users want to know about Mozilla Firefox's features then they must contact Mozilla Firefox Customer Service Phone Number without any second thoughts. This is the best way for users to understand why Mozilla stands out as a premium web browser. Following are the reasons why Mozilla Firefox browser should be a primary web browser.1. It has a lot of add-ons and it can be easily customized due to which users can run it the way they like. There are a number of user friendly add-ons, like the one which lets users create and view PDF files within the browser itself.2. Mozilla Firefox is highly effective when it comes to viewing the HTML and CSS of specific parts of a web page. By using this web browser all users can view the page rank, coding, and also the default login information for online accounts that users would otherwise have to sign up for, with ease.3. The web browsers is almost insulated from bugs as well as random crashes, when compared with other web browsers. The best thing with the web browser is that it has the ability to satisfy a user by providing a solution through an alternative download or update. Users can alter the settings very easily, and they just need to execute afew easy to implement steps.If users want to have more info on the reasons why Mozilla Firefox is the primary web browser, then all that users must do is to call at mozilla firefox customer suport without having any second thoughts. If users are unable to give them a call, then they can also post their queries on the online forums.