DMCA to present its leading Customer Happiness initiatives during Dubai International Boat Show 2017

Authority to showcase smart maritime solutions for achieving maritime safety, safe navigation and operational efficiency in Dubai's waters

End

-- February 7, 2017Dubai, United Arab EmiratesThe Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) will participate in the upcoming Dubai International Boat Show 2017 running from February 28 to March 4, 2017 at the Dubai International Marine Club in Mina Seyahi, Dubai, as the government entity supporting the event. During the 25th edition of the Middle East's biggest maritime navigation event, the DMCA will present maritime innovations, smart solutions and leading initiatives for ensuring customer happiness to representatives of the maritime sector in line with its continuous efforts to increase the competitive advantages of the local maritime cluster in order to make Dubai one of the top maritime capitals in the world by 2020.The DMCA will set up an exclusive pavilion to showcase its integrated portfolio of marine licensing services as part of its ongoing commitment to facilitate seamless maritime licensing procedures. Such services are fundamental to ensuring the effective management of maritime operations in accordance with the highest standards of safety, environmental best practices, and local and international resolutions. The pavilion will provide an integrated platform for taking tests for obtaining mandatory marine driving licenses and completing licensing procedures for all kinds of marine crafts quickly and easily. A specialist team will verify if the marine craft meets technical specifications, maritime safety regulations, local requirements, and unified international standards before issuing marine licenses. This supports efforts towards improving the performance, safety, efficiency and competitiveness of Dubai's maritime sector.DMCA's portfolio of smart and innovative maritime solutions is expected to attract great interest from visitors because of their interactive and smart advantages which make government services easier, faster and simpler. Solutions such as Smart Navigation, Smart Customer, Smart Test, Smart Inspector and Dubai Maritime Intelligence make customers happy and ensure the welfare of society. They also complement the DMCA's efforts to support Dubai's smart transformation.Amer Ali, Executive Director of the DMCA, explained that the Authority is pleased to take part in Dubai International Boat Show 2017, which he said continues the march of excellence towards enhancing the position of Dubai and the UAE as global destinations for leisure navigation. He pointed out the DMCA's commitment to highlighting the competitive advantages and exceptional investment, trade and logistics features of Dubai's maritime sector to visitors and exhibitors from around the world. He said that this is in line with the DMCA's ongoing efforts to strengthen the confidence of regional and international investors in the local maritime cluster, which continues to take advanced steps to compete with the world's major maritime centers.Ali said: "Through this event, we look forward to raising public awareness on maritime safety standards and the proper operational procedures to be followed in marinas and public and private marine facilities. We also aim to stimulate maritime innovation and develop the national competencies with the attraction of the most important experiences and skills in line with the Dubai Maritime Sector Strategy which aims to make Dubai a leading global maritime hub. Sustaining last year's strong momentum, the smart solutions and services we have developed for marine licensing will take up a major portion of our upcoming participation, which will witness the introduction of a range of new innovative services and facilities. These are intended to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction and happiness, and ensure optimal safety and operational efficiency along the coasts of Dubai."Ali concluded: "We are eager to present the most significant developments related to the designation of appropriate speed limits and beach break areas, as well as the best practices for using various maritime crafts in order to continue effectively regulating, promoting and developing the local maritime sector in line with local, regional and international changes. We are committed to providing the necessary support for the success of Dubai International Boat Show 2017 which has become an influential event in transforming Dubai into a leading global destination for leisure navigation and a regional hub for luxury yachts, boats and water sports."The DMCA is implementing procedures to guarantee the hassle-free issuance of permits for yachts visiting and participating in Dubai International Boat Show 2017. The renewable permits will allow yachts to sail and berth in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai for three months. The DMCA also plans to distribute the introductory Dubai Powerboat Handbook in Arabic and English free of charge to visitors. The book is the only one of its kind in the world which includes a copy in Arabic on how to use engine-powered boats.