Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Trends in Agricultural Biologicals Market Industry".

Sandhya Nair

+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

***@bharatbook.com

Agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.76%The agricultural biologicals market was valued at USD 5.10 billion in 2015 and is projected to have a CAGR of 12.76% from 2016 to 2022. The increased adoption of organic products is expected to lead to the growth of the global agricultural biologicals market. Government bodies of various nations across the globe are promoting noteworthy benefits offered by agricultural biological, which has further boosted the growth of this market.Agricultural inoculants market is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2016 to 2022The agricultural inoculate market is a developing sector, wherein the growth of this market is propelled by the rise in the cost & demand for fertilizers & pesticides and rise in organic and echo-friendly farming practices. Due to the high agronomic efficiency and reduced production costs of using inoculate the demand for such products is rising. Environmental concerns such as water contamination due to nitrates, acidification of soils, and greenhouse gas emissions related to the use of nitrogen fertilizers have led to an increase in the usage of inoculants containing plant growth promoting microorganisms to increase the crop yield.North American biological seed treatment market led with the largest share in 2015The biological seed treatment market is expected to grow at a high rate in the crop protection industry. Rising demand for high potential seeds backed by higher demand for food has resulted in an increase in the growth of this market. Biological seed treatment forms a minor share in the seed treatment industry. However, this market is expected to grow due to rising health awareness among farmers with respect to the increasing toxicity of agrochemicals and strict government legislations.Bionematicides market to grow at a high pace globally (2016-2022)High level of crop infestation by nematodes, rise in biocontrol seed treatment solutions and replacement of chemical fumigants with biological products is driving the growth for this market. The European region is likely to be the fastest growing region for this market due to a higher adoption rate of biologicals for the control of nematodes.Europe: High growth is expected in the agricultural biologicals industryEurope is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the increase in adoption of advanced biological production techniques by farmers operating in the region. Increase in demand for agricultural biological products is likely to occur owing to the increasing number of stringent regulations in the region during the forecast period.Research Coverage:The report segments the top 10 trends in the agricultural biological industry and includes bio-pesticides, bio-fertilizers, bio-stimulants, agricultural microbial, agricultural inoculate, biological seed treatment, among others. In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, regional market analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global agricultural biological industry, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.